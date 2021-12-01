Supporting Australian defence supply needs

United Fasteners work with a range of Government, Defence and Councils partners across Australia.
Our internal processes, accreditations, product range, and service offerings ensure are set up to fulfil the requirements of the government bodies.
Prerequisites
- Non-disclosure agreements to third parties
- Secure storage and handling of confidential specifications and data
Fastener product requirements
- Standard, non-standard and specials to drawings
- Special alloys and materials require positive material identification and certification
- High quality of workmanship required
- Stringent process control for dimensional accuracy and precision for applications requiring high degree of reliability
- Mechanical and non-destructive testing of finished products, to meet applicable specifications
- Verification testing by external parties
- Material certification and full product traceability
- Quick and on-time delivery.
If you’re interested and would like to discuss your requirements further, please either contact your local United Fasteners branch or email ustock@unitedfasteners.com.au