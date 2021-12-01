Supporting Australian defence supply needs

United Fasteners work with a range of Government, Defence and Councils partners across Australia.

Our internal processes, accreditations, product range, and service offerings ensure are set up to fulfil the requirements of the government bodies.

Prerequisites

Non-disclosure agreements to third parties

Secure storage and handling of confidential specifications and data

Fastener product requirements

Standard, non-standard and specials to drawings

Special alloys and materials require positive material identification and certification

High quality of workmanship required

Stringent process control for dimensional accuracy and precision for applications requiring high degree of reliability

Mechanical and non-destructive testing of finished products, to meet applicable specifications

Verification testing by external parties

Material certification and full product traceability

Quick and on-time delivery.

If you’re interested and would like to discuss your requirements further, please either contact your local United Fasteners branch or email ustock@unitedfasteners.com.au