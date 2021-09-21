SUPPORT FOR THE South Australian countryside

Kew Agriculture Engineering is a family-owned and operated business that can be found nestled in McLaren Vale countryside, as part of the coastal wellspring that is the Fleurieu agriculture and wine region.

A sweeping landscape of rolling green hills, known for its vineyards, as well as its stunning views, the Fleurieu Peninsula garnered its name from French hydrographer, Charles Pierre Claret de Fleurieu. It has since become a popular tourist destination for those visiting the nearby city of Adelaide in South Australia.

Julian Kew has been the Owner and Manager of Kew Agriculture Engineering, formerly known as Oliver Engineering, for more than twelve years.

During this time, he has seen the local community in McLaren Vale flourish and the wine producers have excellent vintage seasons.

With the vast number of wine producers in the Fleurieu there is a need for a service to support the agricultural equipment in the local industry.

Kew is one such company, they provide specific expertise for repair, spare parts, service and manufacture of the agricultural equipment that the industry relies on. A customer can go to them for an engineering solution and Kew will produce a design to meet their requirements.

“We specialise in producing agriculture equipment to support the growing body of industrial businesses here. This is big wine country, so we need to provide a service that is knowledgeable, prompt and dependable,” says Julian.

With support to Kew, Steve Wilkinson has been an Account Manager at the BSC Lonsdale branch in South Australia for more than eight years. During this time, he has worked closely with Kew and has fostered and maintained a long-standing relationship and has forged a bond between both businesses.

“Kew orders a range of products from us,” says Steve. “From workshop consumables, to bearings, chain and power transmission products. We recently sold them some Fenner stainless steel chain, which has gone into a machine belonging to one of their customers.”

