Strengthening the future of Australia’s no-till movement

The act of tilling serves to mix crop residue, weeds, and animal manure into the soil while aerating and warming the top layer. In doing so, however, it also loosens the plant matter from the surface. This leaves the area more susceptible to erosion by wind and water, leaving less healthy soil behind for each new season.

Tilling can also compromise soil biology, displacing the microbes and insects that contribute to its growing productivity.

In 1963, Jack Hine began pioneering the no-till movement from his family farm in Mansfield, Victoria. This practice was later advanced on the Southwest coast of Western Australia by his sons, Garry and Darryl, who adopted the no-till and zero-till farming practices on their family farm in Wellstead.

Subsequently, a new business called Direct Seeding and Harvesting was birthed from that farm, importing, and selling zero-till seeding equipment across Australia. In September 2017, the grandson of Jack Hine and nephew of Darryl & Garry, Stewart Mactaggart, took the reins from Darryl to run Direct Seeding, which is now based in Albany, Western Australia.

Stewart is just as passionate as his uncles and grandfather about innovating new ways to perfect the zero-till farming system and promote the long-term benefits of stubble retention and soil cover.

“Zero-till farming is a niche market, but we’re starting to see a growing interest which has allowed us to come into our own,” Stewart enthuses. “In Australia, this transition is happening in part because there is an increasing need for more grass-fed livestock. There has been a substantial growth in the manufacture and sales of pasture seeding machines.”

Specialising in zero-tillage, precision, and controlled traffic seeing equipment, the business harnesses multiple generations of broad acre farming experience to manufacture and distribute the best quality product for Australia’s unique environmental factors. In doing so, Stewart explains, they opt for only the highest-grade componentry that can be relied on to last.