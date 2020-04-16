The robust components IO-Link temperature sensor, plug-in power supply with interchangeable adapter, Ethernet and sensor cable ensure fast and user-friendly connection of the automation technology to the IT world.

4-port IO-Link master with IoT core and MQTT interface

Start-up package for IoT applications for download

IO-Link parameter setting software “LR DEVICE” on USB stick

Including IO-Link temperature sensor, plug-in power supply with interchangeable adapter, Ethernet and sensor cable.Starter kit IO-Link master

With this starter kit you can immediately try out the IoT core interface of the IO-Link master on your desk.Connect the IO-Link temperature sensor to the IO-Link master and transmit the value of the sensor to different IoT software environments via TCP/IP JSON or MQTT. This is how you easily connect robust components from automation technology to the IT world.

In this IoT start-up package, you will find practical examples on how to simply read and process temperature values with an internet browser, Excel, Postman or NodeRed.

Advantages and customer benefits

IoT core interface for the IT world

The IoT core allows access to all data ranges of the IO-Link master and sensors. Established HTTP calls and JSON commands allow reading or writing of information. Connection to the IT world is made via the IoT core interface. In addition, ifm offers further IO-Link masters with different fieldbus interfaces for the automation level.

Display measured values in the internet browser or in Excel

The quickest and simplest HTTP call can be made using an internet browser or Excel. The start-up package contains a small example of how you can display the temperature value in every internet browser. You can also record temperature values in Excel for subsequent analysis and optimisation of your installation.

Sensor configuration with LR DEVICE

The intuitive software finds all IO-Link masters in the network and creates an overview of the whole plant. In addition, all sensors connected are indicated with the respective parameters. This means that parameter setting of all sensors in the system is possible from one central point.

Easy sensor connection

The sensors and actuators are connected via standard M12 connection cables without screening. Up to 4 IO-Link sensors can be connected and supplied with a total of up to 3.6A. The cable can be up to 20m long.

Secure digital data

The sensor data is transferred digitally. Unlike analogue signals, contact resistance and EMC interference cannot corrupt the signals.