SMC Corporation’s LSP series of liquid dispense pumps accurately dispense fluids with high precision and stability, even at low flow rates. This compact, solenoid-type diaphragm pump delivers reliable, leak-proof performance.

“The LSP series pump is proven to accurately dispense fluid volumes between 5 µL and 20 µL each time it is energised – with a repeatability of approximately 1%,” Guiomar Fernandez, product manager for SMC Corporation Australia New Zealand commented.

“The LSP is a truly flexible solution. The customer can easily adjust the armature stroke with an adjusting screw, to adjust the dispense volume to their specific application needs.”

Incorporating a built-in shut-off valve that prevents leaks, this pump efficiently handles a range of fluids, including reagents and cleaning liquids, with temperatures between 10 and 50° C. In addition, the LSP pump is self-contained and does not require priming, even if the pump is dry and there is no liquid in the suction line.

“A buffer ensures the longevity of the pump’s diaphragm,” Fernandez said.

“This pump is ideal for use in medical or biomedical analyzers, in decontamination applications using hydrogen peroxide, in ink jet printers or in applications using semiconductors or solar cells,” Fernandez elaborated, pointing to the versatility of the LSP pump.

Weighing just 85 grams and featuring a compact diaphragm design, the LSP series is available in two configurations – body ported or base mounted – with a range of port and connection sizes.

“Where stable and repeatable liquid dispensing is required, this smart pump delivers an efficient and long-lasting solution,” concluded Fernandez.

Learn more about the SMC Corporations LSP Series pumps here.