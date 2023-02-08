SMC continues to chase bold Sustainable Development Goals in 2023

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal commitment to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

According to Mike Cooper, sales and marketing director for SMC Corporation Australia New Zealand, the company puts corporate social responsibility (CSR) at the top of its priority list.

“As a responsible corporate citizen with more than 21 000-plus employees globally, we understand the importance of our actions and our footprint. For this reason, we continuously work towards being a company trusted by our stakeholders including customers, suppliers, shareholders, investors, employees, and our local communities.”

He adds that SMC is customer-centric by nature and that every action starts with an understanding of the customer’s needs.

“We grow with our customers. There is always room for improvement and our business is flexible enough to identify and develop products based on the customer’s exact requirements. We also know that our customers have a keen understanding of energy saving and are looking more and more to implement technologies which support their own commitment to SDGs.”“Locally, SMC is made up of eight offices and around 220-plus employees. We are conscious of our own ecosystem and are putting various long and short-term measures in place,”

Looking to SMC’s SDG targets, Cooper highlights key themes as follows:

Respect human rights, promote diversity and ensure safe and secure work environment Actions to take on climate change and environmental issues Stable global product supply Develop human resources & Disseminate automation control technology

Speaking to the need for reshoring, Cooper says that the company is focused on driving local manufacturing.

“This was further highlighted by COVID-19 and looks to create more jobs within SMC and our ecosystem, and to ultimately boost the local economy. Reshoring also makes good sense in terms of achieving sustainable development goals and reducing carbon footprint – another reason this is important to us.”

Cooper recognises that actions speak louder than words and says that SMC is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment.

“SMC contributes by reducing environmental impacts through the sales of automatic control equipment. In addition, SMC is working to develop products with even greater energy-savings, air-savings, space-savings, and weight reductions.”

“With consideration to the environment, SMC is working to reduce its reliance on chemical substances, as well as reducing its waste, water, and energy consumption. We are also promoting the employment of a diverse workforce and striving to create an equal working environment for all.”

Internationally SMC participates in green conservation activities in regions where its factories are located and carries out activities to protect the natural environment.

On local shores, SMC is consolidating its people and offices to reduce its environmental footprint. The company is implementing its own energy saving solutions into its factories and looking at ways to work smarter with space and resources.

“We all need to do our bit – in the end it all adds up to make business more sustainable and secure the future for generations to come,” concludes Cooper.