SIRIUS Industrial Control – control, command and monitor

With growing pressure on industry to reduce time-to-market and implement more flexible and efficient production processes capable of delivering at least the same quality levels, quality and reliable product has never been more important.

As well as speeding up development operations, businesses also must become more cost-effective to keep pace with competitors. What is more, stricter standards and guidelines are making such challenges even tougher.

With the SIRIUS range of Industrial Controls, APS Industrial and Siemens offer you a unique and comprehensive portfolio that helps you overcome all of these challenges whilst being suitable for every industrial control application.

The range includes everything you will require to control and protect, optimally start motors, command signal and protect, as well as monitor and respond. Below are two featured products within the signalling portfolio.

SIRIUS 8WD46 signal columns

On machines or in automated processes, signal towers are important visual aids for controlling complex processes. Now, so much more than just an on/off light, APS Industrial are proud to bring to market a new range of Siemens SIRIUS signalling columns that revolutionise human-machine communication.

Thanks to their professional signalling technology, the new compact 8WD46 signal column ensures optimal visibility of plant operations and in turn, increase its availability. The new-to-market units reliably signal different states and offer a variety of signalling levels and functions for never-before-seen flexibility.

They can be flexibly designed with continuous, flashing, strobe and all-round light as well as acoustic elements. Whether in modular or compact design – they are easy to install and extremely resistant to shock and vibration.

The wide range of signalling variants include:

The individual mode allows to activate each of the segments separately

Multicolour LEDs allow to set more than 1 M colours

Different light effects: Continuous, Blinking (3/2/1 Hz), Flashing (1x/2x/3x), Rotating light (70 RPM)

SIRIUS ACT Push Buttons

Powerful machines and plants need powerful push buttons, switches and indicators: SIRIUS ACT offers you a unique portfolio of elegantly designed push buttons, indicator lights and switches that are the perfect embodiment of style, intelligence, and physical toughness.

Constructed with genuine metal and high-grade plastics, and engineered with smart functions and communication capabilities, these new push buttons, indicator lights and switches have been tested for the most extreme environments to ensure reliability for your most critical operations.

SIRIUS ACT is a modular system of push buttons and indicator lights for front plate mounting and rear-mounted electrical modules. It can be flexibly configured to specific customer requirements and features extensive accessories. For common applications, complete devices are offered. They are: