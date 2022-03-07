Siemens SIRIUS ACT Push Buttons from APS Industrial

APS Industrial, a locally owned and managed company formed by experienced leaders in the local industry, tells Manufacturers’ Monthly about Siemens’ powerful SIRIUS ACT Push Buttons – the best choice for Australian industry.

Powerful machines and plants need powerful push buttons, switches, and indicators: SIRIUS ACT offers you a unique portfolio of elegantly designed push buttons, indicator lights and switches that are the perfect embodiment of style, intelligence, and physical toughness.

Constructed with genuine metal and high-grade plastics, and engineered with smart functions and communication capabilities, these new push buttons, indicator lights and switches have been tested for the most extreme environments to ensure reliability for your most critical operations. With various intelligent features, Siemens SIRIUS ACT Push Buttons are the choice for Australian industry.

Easy to use

Easy handling also means easy installation. An innovative snap-on concept makes the task of installing a unit so effortless that it can be done with one hand. And because everything is so simple, SIRIUS ACT further reduces the risk of incorrect installation.

Extremely rugged

Push button functionality is preserved even when dust or water is involved under high pressure. Even oils, caustic solutions and extreme environmental influences cannot disrupt reliable operation. Thus, SIRIUS ACT is the perfect solution for a host of applications.

Flexible communication

The various communication interfacing options provided by SIRIUS ACT enable simple combinations of push buttons and signalling devices, HMI touch screens and industrial PCs, which means that complex input stations can be set up without extensive wiring and engineering time and effort. Integration into the TIA Portal enables them to be visually displayed for better harmonisation with the hardware, thus simplifying and speeding up hardware configuration.

Further advantages are uniform data management (intelligent system), time savings thanks to intuitive hardware configuration and lower downtimes resulting from faster fault diagnostics. The option handling feature enables flexible systems to be designed and individually adapted – even during ongoing operation.

Modern design

The flat, round metal and plastic elements combine unparalleled functionality with a timelessly aesthetic look. The new SIRIUS ACT push buttons and signalling devices offer the right answer for every application, taste, and budget. With Siemens push buttons, switches and signalling devices you opt for a completely different system design: choose from four design lines and diverse options for combining.

In partnering with the world’s leading technology companies, APS Industrial offers Australian customers the broadest portfolio of industrial low and medium voltage electrical and automation products within the region. Central to this is APS Industrial’s exclusive master distribution agreement with Siemens.

As the master distribution partner for Siemens in Australia, APS Industrial are proud to bring the full range of SIRIUS ACT push buttons and signalling devices to the local industry.