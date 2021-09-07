Serving the agricultural belt

‘Location, location, location’ may be a cliché in real estate but like many clichés, it exists for good reason. Certainly, location is key when discussing why the BSC Wagga Wagga branch has become a destination point for farmers in the Riverina region.

“We’re in a great position on the cusp of prime agricultural country,” explains Mitch Chaffer, Business Development Manager – NSW Agriculture at the branch. “Wagga Wagga is renowned for its broadacre farming and is also a strategic freight stop, conveniently located halfway between Melbourne and Sydney, and similarly between Brisbane and Adelaide.”

It stands to reason that the BSC Wagga Wagga branch has become a veritable one-stop shop for agricultural parts in the region and a large reach for supply.

“We carry a unique range of products and have huge amounts of stock for harvest season, such as Header Belts, Front Parts, Header Parts and Baler Parts,” expands Mitch. “People know us and recognise us for this range. As there are also many agricultural towns in the surrounding area of Wagga Wagga, customers will sometimes drive up to 4 hours to get parts from us knowing we will have them.”

Russell Randal, who is the National Segment Manager for Agriculture with BSC, is also situated at the Wagga Wagga branch.

“I actually started out working for our company in the Wagga Wagga branch back in 1997 – this is the area I hail from,” he says. “After working in both Adelaide and Melbourne, I’ve come back to working here in Wagga Wagga, which is where my family is. It also makes sense commercially, as we have become quite the specialised hub for agricultural part supply.”

