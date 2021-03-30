SAI Global appointed global certification body to Woolworths Supplier Excellence program

Global risk management provider SAI Global has been reappointed as a Certification Body of the Woolworths Supplier Excellence (WSE) Program for the global network of suppliers of Woolworths-branded products.

The WSE program provides standards and criteria for suppliers of Woolworths-branded products to ensure that food and non-food branded products are safe, of consistent quality and responsibly sourced. As part of the program, the WSE Standard requires suppliers to consistently focus on factory and production practices and areas that cause impact to consumers.

Kim Jenkins, Group COO at SAI Global, said the company was keen to continue working with Woolworths in the Supplier Excellence Program.

“We have a highly skilled team of auditors who have extensive experience across all aspects of food and non-food supply chains, and the growing importance of responsible sourcing and environmental sustainability,” she said.

“Our ongoing support of the program will help Woolworths guarantee it can deliver to the highest quality and safety practices.”

The SAI Global reappointment is for a second term, comprising a three-year period with the potential to extend for up to two more years. With the continuation of its audit services for WSE, SAI Global can provide supply chain compliance verification across the entire Woolworths supply network – from primary production through to supply and distribution networks.

SAI Global is one of six approved Supplier Excellence Certification Bodies for Woolworths, and one of four servicing the global market. SAI Global will audit suppliers to the WSE Standard in the areas of manufactured foods, value-add produce, value-add meat, poultry and seafood, dairy products and non-food consumer products. It delivers audits globally to Woolworths suppliers in Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa.

SAI Global was first approved as a WSE Certification Body in 2015, a contract that extended for five years. Previously, SAI Global provided audit services to Woolworths for 15 years.