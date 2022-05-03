Safety first with industry leaders, innovators and pioneers

On 25-26 May 2022, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will host Australia’s biggest and brightest minds in health and safety for the Workplace Health & Safety Show 2022.

An unmissable FREE event bringing together like-minded manufacturers, organisations and businesses who recognise and value the importance of workplace health and safety, the show will collectively pool and share innovations in safety technology, knowledge and protocols.

Marie Kinsella, CEO of the International Exhibition and Conference Group, the specialist company behind the event, is thrilled to bring an incredible variety of safety innovators all under the one roof.

“The Workplace Health and Safety show is an excellent opportunity to share the latest in safety gear and tech, and connect with like-minded individuals across a massive range of industries,” Kinsella said.

Kinsella reminds us that industries like manufacturing rely heavily on smooth-running safety practices, and keeping up to date is one of the best ways to stay on top of your game.

“It’s no secret that great safety practices are one of the cornerstones of successful business, so it’s vital for businesses to stay informed,” Kinsella said. “This year’s show features cutting edge technologies revolutionising how we monitor, avoid, report and assess safety risks.”

Featuring over 100 exhibitors, the Workplace Health & Safety Show has gathered together the biggest innovators in safety tech including, the ultimate all-in-one WHS management system Skytrust who will be on hand to guide visitors through how their cloud-based integrated management system can help provide a holistic integrated management approach to compliance and due diligence across all aspects of business.

Other game-changing exhibitors featured in the show include integrated safety and security management platform Noggin, fatigue management tech-company Alert for Work and wearable tech pioneers Reactec and Preventure.

One aspect that makes the Workplace Health & Safety Show stand out from the rest is the opportunity to hear from industry leaders in a more personalised and interactive environment via a free education and talks series. The thought-provoking talks and interactive forums, led by the industry’s finest, will shed light on everything from workplace mental health, changing safety regulations and helpful processes for managing a range of workplace safety issues.

Domestic and family violence (DFV) is a serious and urgent problem in Australia. In spite of its prevalence, few employers appreciate why DFV is a workplace issue, or understand their role in being part of the solution. In his talk, Anton Zytnik, manager Health Safety and Wellbeing for the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will help quip senior leaders, managers and HR professionals with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage DFV in your workplace.

For too long society has shunned open discussions on mental health. But after two years of pandemic interruptions, this attitude is changing fast. At WHSS 2022, Mental Health First Aider Carli Phillips will provide audiences with a simple, easy to follow corporate wellbeing checklist, tips to make your program super-efficient, and action plans with ideas for a wellbeing calendar to ensure a mentally healthy workplace.

Mark Alexander, an expert physiotherapist who has treated Olympians, presents an practical guide to preventing work-related back pain. Lifetime prevalence of low back pain (LBP) is reportedly 75-84 per cent of the general population. With COVID-19 driving many people to work from home in unsuitable set ups like the dining room table, the pandemic has led to an epidemic of LBP. Mark’s presentation will help managers understand why employees may suffer from work-related back pain and give practical strategies to prevent and manage the problem.

Connect, collaborate, and innovate with safety colleagues from all corners of industry at the Workplace Health and Safety Show in Melbourne this May. The program of events and opportunities offers professionals the chance to meet new suppliers, update knowledge, join discussions, and forge connections.

The Workplace Health & Safety Show is FREE to attend. Register now online to secure your spot www.whsshow.com.au.