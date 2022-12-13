The role of supply chain in australian advanced manufacturing

Australian manufacturing has been disregarded for several decades in preference to the globalisation of supply chains.

COVID-19 has triggered a policy re-think and placed local manufacturing and supply chain resilience back on the agenda. Multiple organisations together with government agencies are now working on the pathway to best rebuild Australian advanced manufacturing capability.

There are five major manufacturing countries in the world and although Australia is not able to compete in the manufacturing environment today, our number of R&D activities cannot be ignored.

Australia has comprehensive research and development (R&D) initiatives active through four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach and in commercial business.

The government has R&D Tax Incentives (RDTI) that support the manufacturing sector. Most universities in Australia have established commercialisation hubs that access a range of R&D incentives by partnering with industries leaders.

And industries can use these entrepreneurial hubs to provide innovative solutions that give them significant advantages and keep them at the cutting edge in a fast-changing, competitive world. We have seen a success in the above.

Digitised supply chain is another important subset of advanced manufacturing. Organisations are looking to ensure their operations are resilient and supply chains are connected across marketing, sales, customer experience and warehouse inventory/management.

Digitalised supply chain can make it more cost-effective, adaptable, and at lower risk to return operations to Australia during the post-covid era. Australian manufacturing leaders will need to be proactive and innovative when considering the benefits of investing in digital transformation. Additionally, companies need to evaluate their infrastructure to determine whether they have the capacity to take advantage of newer technologies, and available investment capital.

Carbon emission reduction in the Supply Chain is an inevitable challenge for advanced manufacturing. It involves every industry in their raw materials procurement, particularly in mining and energy industries.

The Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE) requires the global energy sector to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 with some advanced economies reaching net zero emissions across the value chain by 2040. Australia has a natural green environment, and more research must be put towards combining the growth of advanced manufacturing together with a precious greener environment.

Labour shortage has been another issue for the Australian manufacturing industry and supply chain. Lack of available experienced labour to fill the positions and meet demand has been extensive, which is leading to some companies looking to new technology to meet orders.

The growth of labour supply will become more limited given the advanced manufacturing using new techniques like 3D printing and robotics. More present workers need to take training on new technology and software to adapt to the new working environments.

In conclusion, supply chain resilience and sustainability in the Australian advanced manufacturing is getting more and more important. The focus needs to be on creating world-leading R&D and embracing both digital and new technology trends in the industries.

It is also critical we factor in how to create a greener Australian environment and actively address the issue of population deceleration and labour shortage whilst growing Australian advanced manufacturing.

