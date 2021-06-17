Robot guidance with SICK 2D LiDAR sensor

The LMS4000 2D LiDAR sensor is particularly well-suited for use in intralogistics, material handling and in all areas in which goods must be quickly and systematically analysed and moved.

With the LMS4000, SICK is offering the ideal solution for measuring objects regarding their position, shape, volume or surface quality and evaluating and processing them correspondingly.

Regardless of the object position in containers, cartons or on pallets, or whether they are free-standing or touching one another, the sensor measures precisely with high sampling density and a wide dynamic range.

A high throughput with comprehensive process reliability and low maintenance needs is the result.

Laser measurement without compromise – precise, fast and reliable

Precise measurement, even with very dark or glossy objects

Fine angular resolution for high measurement point density

High speed measurement with 600 Hz and fast data transmission with Gigabit Ethernet

Synchronisation of devices without mutual interference

Industry-grade M12 connections

Used as a standalone component in automated production, the LMS4000 2D LiDAR sensor, delivers precise data on the position and size of a wide variety of objects and transmits this data to an external evaluation unit, often in conjunction with an encoder.

LMS4000 is often used in robotic positioning tasks, such as pick-and-place, palletising or depalletising. Its measurement data can create 3D point clouds for further processing or for volume measurement. The 2D LiDAR sensor can also provide shape and contour verification for quality control.