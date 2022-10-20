The right ducting making the difference

As the world’s largest manufacturer of clamp-together ducting for dust collection and process ventilation, Nordfab’s presence in the Asia Pacific region has given Australian manufacturers access to industrial ventilation that is locally made.

According to Nordfab branch manager David Inifer, there are huge advantages to this.

“One big advantage for customers is we build our own dust collectors, so there’s a great advantage if something goes wrong as customers can easily get spare parts,” he said.

Peuker and Alexander is a family- owned business which has been supplying the building industry for over 70 years, manufacturing quality roof trusses and wall frames at its Campbellfield and Dandenong sites. Inifer noted that Nordfab’s previous track record with

the manufacturer meant it was an easy decision to partner with them for its new facility in Melbourne’s south.

“When they purchased the new factory over in Dandenong it required a little bit of refurbishment,” he said. “They were getting new machines and new saws in and they needed a extraction system to suit. They contacted us and were so happy with our previous work they didn’t shop around.”

Nordfab installed a MDC12000P system for the new factory, a decision based off its staff’s experience and industry-know how. Nordfab’s main market is the timber industry, where it has been supplying its ducting over the world for more than 40 years. For dust collection in woodshops, from one- person shops to large manufacturing plants, Nordfab’s modular and easy to put together or take apart ducting has become a standard for the woodworking industry.

“In Victoria, at least 80 per cent of our business is associated with cabinet makers and woodworking companies,” he said. “As a result, we have an eye for what works in these environments. I have also picked up knowledge from my predecessors, but you pick up so much knowledge of application from on-the-job experience.”