The right ducting making the difference

Manufacturers’ Monthly speaks with Nordfab branch manager David Inifer about why installing the correct dust collector is vital to a manufacturer’s operations – and a recent success story with a roof truss manufacturer.
As the world’s largest manufacturer of clamp-together ducting for dust collection and process ventilation, Nordfab’s presence in the Asia Pacific region has given Australian manufacturers access to industrial ventilation that is locally made.
According to Nordfab branch manager David Inifer, there are huge advantages to this.
“One big advantage for customers is we build our own dust collectors, so there’s a great advantage if something goes wrong as customers can easily get spare parts,” he said.
Peuker and Alexander is a family- owned business which has been supplying the building industry for over 70 years, manufacturing quality roof trusses and wall frames at its Campbellfield and Dandenong sites. Inifer noted that Nordfab’s previous track record with
the manufacturer meant it was an easy decision to partner with them for its new facility in Melbourne’s south.
“When they purchased the new factory over in Dandenong it required a little bit of refurbishment,” he said. “They were getting new machines and new saws in and they needed a extraction system to suit. They contacted us and were so happy with our previous work they didn’t shop around.”
Nordfab installed a MDC12000P system for the new factory, a decision based off its staff’s experience and industry-know how. Nordfab’s main market is the timber industry, where it has been supplying its ducting over the world for more than 40 years. For dust collection in woodshops, from one- person shops to large manufacturing plants, Nordfab’s modular and easy to put together or take apart ducting has become a standard for the woodworking industry.
“In Victoria, at least 80 per cent of our business is associated with cabinet makers and woodworking companies,” he said. “As a result, we have an eye for what works in these environments. I have also picked up knowledge from my predecessors, but you pick up so much knowledge of application from on-the-job experience.”
The MDC 12,000 P is a fully automatic self cleaning dust collector that uses a pulse of compressed air to automatically clean its many filter bags. The dust collector automatically deposits the saw dust waste directly into a 3 m3 waste bin via the Eziduct rotary valve.
The dust collector works under negative pressure so no waste or dirty air passes through the units high- efficiency 15kW fan. The dust collector is constructed from robust corrosion resistant galvanised steel sheet and was manufactured in Nordfab’s Sydney manufacturing facility.
“Peuker and Alexander do have a couple of pieces of new equipment they’ve been working with in the new factory,” Inifer noted. “I viewed the saw dust to see what sort of product we would be extracting. I noticed it was fine saw dust, which does have the potential to block the extraction filters.”
Because of this observation, Inifer recommended the Melbourne business use a reverse air pulse dust collector.
“Reverse air pulse has the best qualities to get rid of the fine product which can block the filtration,” he added.
A dust collector that is the incorrect size for the site can be detrimental to a company’s ducting system, which can have a major impact on occupational health and safety.
When Nordfab takes on a project, its team conducts a site visit to evaluate the machines on-site and the dust outlet size of each machine. This ascertains the air flow rate that is required for the machines, determining the size of the dust collector needed.
“We came to the conclusion that 12,000 cubic metres an hour should be sufficient for the whole factory,” he said.
The dust collector was connected to the machine using modular ducting. Nordfab’s modular ducting provides the best airflow on any ductwork for extraction systems on the market, according to Inifer.
“The modular bends are up to 300 millimetres in diameter to entire smooth air flow,” he noted. “And it simply clamps together which cuts down installation time significantly and makes it easier for the customer to modify or pull the ductwork apart.”
Peuker and Alexander can expect a cleaner factory, but also an uptick in production with the newly installed ducting systems, noted Inifer.
“I think they will be first and foremost much cleaner factories,” he said. “Crucially, there will be just one collection point for the dust instead of them having to use bags to collect dust from several extraction machines. They now have one central point where a three-metre cubic bin underneath our extractor collects the material, meaning their operations won’t be interrupted as they were before.”