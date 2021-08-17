REVOLUTIONISING the industrial experience

Revolution Industrial is aptly named. One of the perks of being a large subsidiary company with an online store is being able to offer a lot more in the service area with a wide collection of products. Since it was founded in 2012, the business has literally revolutionised shopping for industrial products, stocking products from major industrial brands: Loctite, Gates, FAG, 3M, CRC and Shell to name only a few. With a national warehousing capability, they can move products in volume and get nearly anything on special order on request.

The business, which caters to industrial needs of professional tradespeople as well as general consumers, has seen exponential growth since day one due to their unique approach to salesmanship. Being acquired by BSC, Australia’s leading supplier of bearings, power transmission and industrial products in 2015, Revolution Industrial enjoys a unique position in terms of supply chain and operational resources.

Marc Lloyd, Revolution Industrial’s eCommerce Manager, says the digital shopping platform has seen a surge in demand, particularly in recent years.

Last year, Marc says, Revolution Industrial found themselves receiving orders for welding and fabrication gear from all over Australia, as consumers found extra time to pursue personal DIY projects or reinvent their home workshops.

“We saw this as an opportunity to improve our customers’ shopping experience, ensuring customers would keep coming back. Our approach has been in line with the trend of the current age. People who never used to buy online are now buying online, and they don’t want to go back now that they see how convenient it is,” says Marc.

In addition to a background in commerce and finance, Marc also brings with him experience in the field of web development which is useful for working with an online platform.

According to Marc, the Revolution Industrial online shopping experience is modelled to include all of the benefits of in-store shopping. He provides a good overview of what one can expect visiting the Revolution Industrial website.

To read the full article, please visit here.