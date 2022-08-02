Registration opens for Land Forces 2022 Exposition

Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition organiser AMDA Foundation has announced the opening of visitor registration for the 2022 event, which is on track to be the largest defence industry exposition in Australia’s history.

Set for October 4 to 6 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC), Land Forces 2022 will incorporate an international industry exhibition showcasing more than 750 participating exhibitor companies and a specialist program of conference presentations, symposia and networking opportunities.

As industry returns to face-to-face business and international visitors grow, demand for space at Land Forces 2022 has eclipsed all previous events. Even with the recent release of an extra 2,000 square metres of exhibition floor space, the exhibition is now 94 per cent full, with a small window remaining for industry to secure the remaining locations.

The three-day conference program includes content from expert convenors including the Australian Department of Defence, Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems (AAUS), Australian Industry and Defence Network (AIDN), Microsoft and Boeing Australia.

Land Forces is a long-established platform for engagement between defence, government, industry and academia, presenting a mix of strategic insight, practical informative sessions and networking functions.

The conference program in 2022 will once again present comprehensive insight into the current state of play across a range of topics within the land defence domain.

At Land Forces 2022, TAFE Queensland and the Queensland government will present a Skills Based Approach to Building a Sovereign Workforce.

The Office of Defence Industry Support (ODIS) will detail how this “one stop shop” government agency can lead individual companies through the maze of Defence engagement, assistance and opportunities.

Industry associations too will present conferences and symposia at Land Forces, including the Australian Industry and Defence Network’s (AIDN) well regarded “Are You Defence Ready?” symposium and the Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems (AAUS) Land Forces Conference.

The Land Forces 2022 program also features two major new additions. The AusTsec Australian Training, Simulation and Education Conference will explore how training requirements inform development of simulation technology and systems. The new Land Forces Hub will provide a platform for subject matter experts to present their vision, insights and solutions to the questions currently being posed by the wider land defence community.

For more information and to register to attend Land Forces 2022, see www.landforces.com.au