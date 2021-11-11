Reduce waste, time and resources with Inventory Management

United Fasteners Inventory Management service (U-STOCK) takes away the burden of managing stock, ordering and delivery.
U-STOCK takes care of purchasing, procurement, materials management, warehousing, maintenance and production processes, which helps streamline and improve efficiencies for customers.
U-STOCK focus is on providing quality fastening products and industrial supplies on time and in the most cost-effective manner.
See below just some of the benefits Inventory Management can bring:
Improved Efficiencies
- Less held inventory
- Consolidated deliveries and invoicing
- Less orders placed with supplier
- Frees up cash flow
- Lower costs
- Business Cycle Forecasting.
Organised picking
- Less waste management (boxes, plastic)
- Supply security
- Data Management
Monitored usage reporting
- Stock Optimisation
- Data transparency
Our Solutions
From modest lockable storage cabinets to smart technology systems, U-STOCK has a solution that’s right for your business.
- On-site: Kanban, storage cabinets, vending machines, smart dispensers, and mobile containers
- Off-site: Consignment stock and custom packaging
If you’re interested and would like to discuss your requirements further, please either contact your local United Fasteners branch or email ustock@unitedfasteners.com.au