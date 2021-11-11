Reduce waste, time and resources with Inventory Management

Management

United Fasteners Inventory Management service (U-STOCK) takes away the burden of managing stock, ordering and delivery.

U-STOCK takes care of purchasing, procurement, materials management, warehousing, maintenance and production processes, which helps streamline and improve efficiencies for customers. 

U-STOCK focus is on providing quality fastening products and industrial supplies on time and in the most cost-effective manner.  

See below just some of the benefits Inventory Management can bring:  

Improved Efficiencies 

  • Less held inventory 
  • Consolidated deliveries and invoicing 
  • Less orders placed with supplier 
  • Frees up cash flow 
  • Lower costs 
  • Business Cycle Forecasting.

Organised picking 

  • Less waste management (boxes, plastic) 
  • Supply security 
  • Data Management 

Monitored usage reporting 

  • Stock Optimisation 
  • Data transparency 

Our Solutions 

From modest lockable storage cabinets to smart technology systems, U-STOCK has a solution that’s right for your business. 

  • On-site: Kanban, storage cabinets, vending machines, smart dispensers, and mobile containers 
  • Off-site: Consignment stock and custom packaging  

If you’re interested and would like to discuss your requirements further, please either contact your local United Fasteners branch or email ustock@unitedfasteners.com.au  

