Reduce waste, time and resources with Inventory Management

United Fasteners Inventory Management service (U-STOCK) takes away the burden of managing stock, ordering and delivery.

U-STOCK takes care of purchasing, procurement, materials management, warehousing, maintenance and production processes, which helps streamline and improve efficiencies for customers.

U-STOCK focus is on providing quality fastening products and industrial supplies on time and in the most cost-effective manner.

See below just some of the benefits Inventory Management can bring:

Improved Efficiencies

Less held inventory

Consolidated deliveries and invoicing

Less orders placed with supplier

Frees up cash flow

Lower costs

Business Cycle Forecasting.

Organised picking

Less waste management (boxes, plastic)

Supply security

Data Management

Monitored usage reporting

Stock Optimisation

Data transparency

Our Solutions

From modest lockable storage cabinets to smart technology systems, U-STOCK has a solution that’s right for your business.

On-site: Kanban, storage cabinets, vending machines, smart dispensers, and mobile containers

Off-site: Consignment stock and custom packaging

If you’re interested and would like to discuss your requirements further, please either contact your local United Fasteners branch or email ustock@unitedfasteners.com.au