Reduce CO2 and energy costs with climate control solutions

The manufacturing world is facing increased challenges like labour shortages, material costs, transportation delays and low stocks, due to the current crisis. To add to that, is the emphasis on raising energy efficiency and lowering the carbon footprint, centring on climate solutions that simplify complex cooling needs through automation and connectivity.

Rittal has solutions to address these challenges head-on, by providing year-round consultations and advice to find optimal enclosures and climate control solutions that not only lower energy costs by up to 75 per cent, but ones that are tailored for all solutions and packages.

To limit the impact of climate change, CO2 emissions should be avoided wherever possible. That makes it vital for companies to adopt more sustainable business practices. There are several reasons for doing so, including compliance with legislation such as the new F-gas Regulation, which demands a move away from emissions that have an adverse effect on the climate. Energy efficiency contributes to the necessary reduction in CO2 emissions and helps cut a company’s costs.

So why is Rittal offering free consultations, software and advice on climate control products and systems? Because these can be a complex industrial manufacturing operations. What’s more, it’s difficult to fully realise just how much energy is consumed and greenhouse emissions emitted every day for companies operating multiple facilities on a nationwide scale.

Rittal modular designs combine innovation and scalability no matter the application, to regulate relative humidity, control temperature in enclosure environments and to help eliminate unnecessary breakdowns and costs. Rittal’s energy-efficient climate control systems help companies reduce their carbon footprint and operate more effectively and efficiently.

Take the first step by contacting Rittal’s for a free consultation or audit of your existing climate control solution: https://www.rittal.com/au-en/products/PG0168KLIMA1