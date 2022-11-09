Rebecca Healy wins Excellence in Manufacturing Award

Manufacturers’ Monthly congratulates Rebecca Healy as the winner of the Excellence in Manufacturing Award for Women in Industry 2022.

Boxhead Plastics is an Australian-owned not-for-profit social enterprise that exists to support the automotive industry to divert more of its plastic waste from landfill.

It is the pioneer of a process that repurposes polypropylene car bumper bars into clever, useful products from Australia’s growing pile of automotive plastic waste.

Only 11.5 per cent of Australian plastic waste is recycled. Boxhead Plastics was founded in response to this plastic waste crisis.

From a 15-year government administration job, CEO and founder Rebecca Healy retrained as a polymer technician and pioneered an innovative process that successfully repurposes plastic waste car bumper bars into golf tees and coasters.

Boxhead Plastics plays a critical role in the remanufacturing of one specific plastic waste stream, post-consumer automotive plastic car bumper bars.

Boxhead Plastics’ aim is to create new industries, new jobs and secure a sustainable future for Australia.

Healy herself is a qualified injection mould operator and experienced recycled polymers technician. She is a strong commercial leader with a personality and approach that brings people together to achieve great outcomes.

For example, she is currently doing a Diploma in Sustainable Practices to ensure Boxhead Plastics exceeds its environmental and sustainable targets.

Sustainability has emerged as a global goal and a key term in international governance. In 2015, the UN adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals to Transform our World, targeted at developed and developing countries to protect the planet and promote prosperity. SDG 12 is calling for international change to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

Boxhead Plastics plays a key role in making this change happen through the recycling and reuse of plastic waste car bumper bars.

The NSW Plastic Action Plan first published in June 2021 is an Australian State Policy that “forms a key part of the NSW government’s NSW Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041.”

Boxhead Plastics will become active agents in the NSW government commitment to plastic research partnerships, funding for innovative trials, pilot programs, and circular materials funding, increasing its commercial viability and growth.

Boxhead Plastics is also directly responding to the Hornsby Shire Council’s aim to achieve higher resource recovery and landfill diversion outcomes to promote sustainability. It is doing this by locally collecting and recycling plastic waste car bumper bars and putting this recycled material back into the circular economy for remanufacturing.

Through Boxhead Plastics’ pilot program, Healy has collected and recycled 2,500kg of plastic car bumper bars, saving the Hornsby Shire $30,250 in landfill costs.

The Australian automotive industry consumes 196, 800 tonnes of plastic annually and only 3,800 tonnes of this is recovered giving the industry a recycle rate of just 1.9 per cent. Inherent difficulties in recycling certain auto parts means that much of this plastic waste material is destined for landfill.

Boxhead Plastics’ innovative process transforms low grade auto plastic waste into high performance, durable and recyclable products. Boxhead Plastics exists to support the auto industry taking greater responsibility for its plastic waste, making 2,000 golf tees out of one bumper bar. It increases the sustainability of the automotive sector and reduces pressure on governments to have to tackle this plastic problem.

Congratulations Rebecca Healy on your achievements!