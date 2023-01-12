Radical approach needed to overcome skilled welder shortage

This urgent issue is not unique to Australia; the US$5.5 billion US fabrication industry will face a shortage of 500,000 welders by 2030. By 2050, Japan’s demographic downturn will result in a 50 per cent loss in their welding workforce; Japan will need around 250,000 welders. In the United Kingdom, BAE is having trouble recruiting enough welders in Glasgow to keep the Type 26 Frigate project on track. This global shortfall of welders is driving most developed nations to implement extraordinary measures to resolve it – Australia must follow suit. Statistics from the ABS demonstrate that the number of tradesmen identifying as welding trades workers fell from 83,400 in 2012, to 75,800 in 2014, and again to 69,600 in 2019. Weld Australia estimates that the total is now less 60,000. It is also important to note these individuals ‘identify’ as welders – they are not necessarily qualified welders. Weld Australia suggests that less than half of these 60,000 individuals have completed an apprenticeship, or are otherwise suitably qualified.

Clearly, Australia does not have the welders to deliver the nation’s critical energy, defence, rail and infrastructure projects. Access to the global supply chain for fabricated steel products will be a high-risk, expensive proposition. We will be unable to deliver on the Federal Government’s promises, like renewable energy targets. Australia’s transition to renewables will necessitate the manufacture of thousands of wind towers and transmission towers, solar panel structures, hydrogen plants and battery processing plants, as well as thousands of kilometres of transmission lines. All this will require a highly skilled workforce, including thousands of qualified welders. While our governments can wish, and hope, and make public pledges about funding for Australia’s transition to renewable energy and other major infrastructure projects that create jobs, we simply do not have the sovereign manufacturing capability to make this a reality.

We need a practical, actionable plan that can be implemented now to overcome the welder skills shortage – not political posturing and promises that cannot be kept. Weld Australia is proposing a four- pronged approach: A radical overhaul of welding apprenticeships Tapping into hidden sources of talent Refocussing STEM training in schools Investment in TAFEs nationally A radical overhaul of welding apprenticeships The current welding apprentice system is typified by limited resources and patchy employer training. Graduates are often unable to pass a welding qualification, such as AS/NZS ISO 9606 Qualification testing of welders – Fusion welding as required by industry. This demoralising learning experience, when combined with the length of the course, encourages students to opt out of training.