Quality, reliability and innovation — the winning formula

Air Liquide delivers innovative gas solutions and technologies to manufacturers around the Globe. Manufacturers’ Monthly explores how the industrial gas experts are helping a highly regarded Australian fabricator continue to grow.

Celebrating its 50th year, Rockpress – Rocklea Pressed Metal – has a reputation for custom-made fabricating work, either for one-off projects or higher volume demand. After years of development, the company owns six buildings at its facility in Queensland, with more than 13,000 sqm of factory floor space and over 100 staff.

Allan Mortensen, assistant manager, explained Rockpress’ journey over the years, including a vision to continue to expand its manufacturing capability. Having been with the company for 33 years, Mortensen said the expertise in-house is a key reason for the company’s success.

“Our key staff – from our General Manager, Estimators, Designers, through to our workshop team – are all trade qualified. That means every person involved in your project will understand its unique requirements in detail,” he said.

Rockpress is not an OEM, rather focusing on making to-order, custom builds. Having the quality assured stamp of approval across manufacturing (ISO 9001), workplace health and safety (ISO 45001), and environmental (ISO 14001) work practices, the company is able to serve the semi-trailer industry efficiently.

Its workshop capacity and engineering scope means the company enters a range of other industries, including heavy transport, mining, food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, electrical engineering, Defence and architectural.

Among its capabilities, Rockpress provides an end-to-end service with design aid, metal fabrication, welding, CNC Machining and Milling and surface finishing.

“We start in shed 37 with laser cutting and bending,” he said. “It then moves into whatever fabrication section is required – sheet metal, heavy fabrication and machining are all in separate sheds. Once it’s been manufactured and processed through those sections, it’ll then move down to our coating section in most cases. In our coating segments, we have garnet blasting, powder coating and wet spraying.

“Once the design has been finalised, Rockpress will review the criteria and specifications to get the best results for the project, including the most cost- effective approach. It is an extremely organised company.”

This organisation leads to excellence and needs to be reflected in the critical supply of gas for different manufacturing operations. Air Liquide has recently partnered with Rockpress, installing a number of vessels at its expansive site.

Reliable supply leading to further efficiencies

Air Liquide supplies industrial products in both gaseous and liquefied volumes for medium to large customers. Air Liquide manufactures Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and many other products in large-scale production facilities throughout Australia and delivers them to customers.

Their expertise extends to the installation, maintenance and monitoring of liquefied gas storage systems. Offering safe and reliable supply systems in a range of sizes and flow capacities to meet the needs of many industries.

With quality and reliability being key considerations, Rockpress wanted to improve their gas supply to keep up with continued growth, and Mortensen said Air Liquide is well and truly meeting this challenge.

“Everything they say they will do, they do. It’s been a very positive start with Air Liquide,” he noted. “One of our main problems in the past has been running out of gas, specifically nitrogen, for our lasers. Onsite, we mix our own gas for welding, which is part of what Air Liquide provides us.”

Reliability of supply is critical in a manufacturing environment, considering the disastrous impacts downtime can have on capital. Behind the innovation in which Air Liquide prides itself on, is a strong backbone of technical support and innovation. To sit customer-side,

the company has an experienced team of operators and can leverage off its global network to solve any more advanced problems.

“What we were looking for above all is service,” Mortensen explained.

“If anything breaks down, we need reactions. We’ve got four lasers, which cost us around $8 every minute they aren’t operating.”

Earlier this year, at Rockpress’ facility, Air Liquide installed:

Two vertical (15,000L and 10,000L) high pressure Nitrogen vessels that supplies LASAL Nitrogen to Multiple Lasers.

One vertical (2,500L) Oxygen vessel that supplies FLAMAL Oxygen for plasma cutting.

One vertical (5,000L) Argon vessel & three (176L) Carbon Dioxide vessels with three gas mixers for welding. The gas mixes supplied are ARCAL 8, ARCAL SPEED, ARCAL PRIME & ARCAL FORCE.

LASAL for laser cutting

The LASALTM range is full range of lasing gases with the industry’s highest purity standards for every laser resonator. The choice of lasing gas directly determines the reliability of the laser, lifespan of the optics and output power.

Thanks to its research and development prowessin Japan, France and around the world, Air Liquide has pioneered the laser industry standard for effective and consistent control of impurities.

FLAMAL for plasma cutting

FLAMALTM is Air Liquide’s brand of specialised gases used for oxy-fuel applications including cutting and heating. The stable, propylene high energy fuel gas, is a cutting-edge alternative to acetylene, propane, blended fuels and natural gas.

When used for cutting, brazing, metalising and heating applications, FLAMAL combines the best performance characteristics of acetylene with the safety of propane to produce better results.

ARCAL for welding

Air Liquide’s, ARCALTM brand is its dedicated welding gas range. With five ready-to-weld argon mixture solutions that cover virtually all welding application needs. Each mixture was designed to be reliable and simple, yet high-performing. Air Liquide also have a range of Technical mixtures for those unique applications.

Air Liquide’s telemetry system

All bulk vessels installed at the Rockpress facility are linked to Air Liquide’s telemetry system, which provides visibility and forecasting of their usage. The telemetric control system monitors the level of residual product in the storage vessel, in a round-the-clock regime, and automatically transfers data to Air Liquide servers.

The information collected from the telemetry systems provides real-time analytics on current product levels and consumption rates which assist in scheduling and ensuring a sustained supply at all times.

For Rockpress, this kind of reliability is integral to its plans of further expansion.

“We want to expand and with that expansion we embrace the new technology with the supply of gas,” he said. “We’re looking for someone we can partner with that can supply us with the most up to date technology. This is why we made the move to Air Liquide.”

Working towards a sustainable future

“ADVANCE”, Air Liquide’s new strategic plan for 2025, is a milestone in the company’s history. It places sustainable development at the heart of the Group’s strategy and is built around four pillars;

1. Delivering strong financial performance

With ADVANCE, Air Liquide is taking action today while preparingthe future. The Group is rising up to an ambitious challenge: maintaining its growth dynamic and improving its profitability while meeting its commitments to reduce CO2 emissions and investing in the markets of the future.

2. Decarbonising the planet

ADVANCE will enable Air Liquide to consolidate its leading role in the decarbonisation of industry and the advent of a low-carbon society in which hydrogen plays a decisive role.

3. Unlocking progress via technology

Innovation and technology are two of Air Liquide’s major strengths that have always enabled the Group to play a pioneering role.

Today, these assets make it possible for the Group to contribute to the development of five key sectors of the future (Hydrogen mobility, Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Merchant and High technologies) where it intends to strengthen its positions through the ADVANCE plan.

4. Act for all

As a civic-minded company, Air Liquide strives to ensure that everything it does is in the interests of its shareholders and, beyond that, of society as a whole. Mindful of the changing world, Air Liquide understands how to act in the public interest, where its contribution can make a difference.

The Group is involved in long-term community projects in the countries in which it operates. Through the Air Liquide Foundation, it supports scientific projects and employment programs. In partnership with NGOs, the Group is eveloping initiatives to increase access to medical oxygen.

Air Liquide spends more than €300 million on innovation every year, with more than 50 per cent dedicated to the energy transition and digital technology.