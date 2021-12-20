Pumping up the volume on hydraulic systems

Protecting hydraulic control systems can be a precarious part of the plant maintenance process without the right knowledge and expertise. Incorrect application of oils, greases and lubricants can hinder productivity and damage valuable components of plant equipment.

Hydraulic pumps transmit power and are the vital core components of any hydraulic system and importantly, they require the same level of protection as the heart of any machine system.

Natural wear will occur with prolonged usage of the motors and pumps on mobile and stationary equipment, which can lead to repair issues, equipment failures and downtime if not given adequate attention.

BSC National Product Manager for Lubricants, Steve Keown, speaks to the ways the team at BSC has worked in partnership with Viva Energy’s Shell Lubricants team to assemble on-site engineers for joint site calls to address challenges with selecting the correct lubrication for mobile and stationary hydraulic plant equipment.

“Our objective on any site call is to understand the current state of the equipment and its service history,” says Steve. “From there, we gather requirements and look to design a more efficient and effective lubrication solution for optimising the performance of a hydraulic system, while at the same time, keeping operational costs reasonable.”

“Some of the challenges with hydraulic oils are that temperature extremes vary by location,” he explains. “Any environmental exposure or ingress of abrasive materials and contaminants can impact the engineered components of a hydraulic tank’s breathing system.”

As a premium partner to BSC, Shell Tellus boasts a range of hydraulic fluids — some of the most advanced hydraulics lubrication technology on the global market.

