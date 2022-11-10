A proven framework for manufacturing innovation

When it comes to manufacturing, I am a realistic optimist. So, before we start talking about why manufacturing innovation matters in Australia, it is important to reflect on the challenges we face.

Much news has been made of Australia’s further slide down the rankings of the Economic Complexity Index (ECI). We now sit in the bottom third, ranked 91 of 133 countries measured.

Why is this? To be blunt, we simply don’t design, manufacture and export enough diverse, complex and high-value products to warrant a higher position. Australia also scores low on the proportion of businesses collaborating with universities, sitting at the bottom when compared to other OECD nations.

Additionally, foreign investment into Australia has gone backwards since 2019. And against the backdrop of the pandemic and recent geopolitical tensions, we have realised just how reliant we are on global imports.

Now let’s consider the good in Australian manufacturing. Importantly, we have a renewed focus on the design and development of complex goods and services to increase our self-reliance.

If well targeted, this can help grow our ‘sovereign’ capability and capacity, drive sustainable economic growth and deliver stable, well-paid jobs – a topic I explored in my comment last month.

Since 2016, the Innovative Manufacturing CRC (IMCRC) has been selectively investing Commonwealth and other cash into transformative manufacturing research and development (R&D) projects.

These projects are led by ambitious businesses that collaborate with Australia’s leading universities and the CSIRO. While diverse in nature, the collaborations are designed to drive industrial transformation, apply Industry 4.0 technologies, embrace new business models and deliver real-world commercial outcomes.

Over the past six years, our team has met with hundreds of Australian manufacturers to see how we can help accelerate and magnify their investment in manufacturing innovation.

And with over 70 collaborative and transformative projects reaching completion this year, IMCRC has deployed a proven business model for establishing effective and focused projects and partnerships between manufacturers and research organisations. So, what does this business model look like and how can it be used to drive success for the wider manufacturing community?

Manufacturing Readiness Levels and Stage-gate design To achieve a commercial outcome when undertaking complex innovation and R&D, it’s critical to start with a clear objective in mind and create a focused pathway that maps the manufacturing innovation journey from proof of concept to commercialisation – whether this is a product, process, service or platform.

IMCRC’s approach has been to align Manufacturing Readiness Levels (MRLs) with Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs), so that the ‘manufacturability’ is developed with new or applied technology and in tandem with the business model. We have invested primarily in the MRL/TRL 4-7 journey – taking projects from proof of concept through to readiness to invest in production and commercialisation.

We have helped our project partners define and set R&D milestones and build meaningful and transparent structures to support their technology innovation journeys through to manufacturing maturity. And we host frequent project reviews, including chairing annual stage-gates (or ‘Traffic Light Reviews’) to ensure the projects are delivering or exceeding intended outcomes, with return on investment a key metric. This is also designed to ensure we don’t hear the phrase ‘well it didn’t quite work, but we carried on anyway’, which is too often a temptation in medium to long-term R&D.

This structured approach to measuring levels of research success, together with state gates, has been foundational in helping manufacturers and universities work together to drive research outcomes into business growth.

A shared vision for commercialising know-how, IP and innovation

What else works well? A good cultural fit, mutual respect and trust between project partners, and a shared understanding of the technology being developed, have all proven to be critical enablers of effective collaboration.

So too has an open approach to ownership of the know-how and intellectual property (IP) created through the project. It’s also important that no barriers are placed in the way of commercialising.

At IMCRC, we took a strategic view from the start that we would take no ownership of IP developed. Instead, we would help ‘broker’ the agreements around ownership and use, consistently leaning towards whoever was best placed to commercialise and deliver manufacturing outcomes. This approach has removed one of the barriers that continues to exist when manufacturers look to undertake collaborative R&D.

Australia has an abundance of research talent. By leveling the IP ‘playing field’ between industry and universities, we can more effectively harness this capability and maximise the number and scale of successful collaborations.

Whole-of-house collaboration

With the rise of Industry 4.0, manufacturing innovation has evolved far beyond simply creating a new product.

As R&D progresses, a new product or manufacturing process often transforms into a new service offering, business model or even a new platform.

IMCRC has encouraged our industry partners to embrace this by engaging with the broader research community. By finding partnerships with additional university schools and faculties such as business, data analytics and social sciences, partners can add much-needed experience, ideas and solutions to the project.

Collaboration can happen at multiple levels – and we see real potential for this ‘whole-of-house’ approach, but it is yet to become normal practice. Manufacturers that have embraced this approach have benefited from an accelerated innovation journey – one

that is quicker to deliver real-world commercial opportunities and outcomes.

Take, as an example, IMCRC’s partnership with Australia’s largest construction materials and building products supplier, Boral. Working with experts at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Boral has accelerated the research, development and commercialisation of its lower carbon concrete.

The focus of the research collaboration was on developing a lower carbon concrete that replaced up to 70 per cent of the most widely used concrete binder, Ordinary Portland Cement, with supplementary cementitious materials while meeting industry

standards.

However, the team quickly learnt that a part of the challenge was transitioning Boral’s customer base away from traditional mixes to lower carbon concrete, and so Boral also engaged the UTS Business School to assist with the development of a commercialisation strategy based on the benefits of using lower carbon concrete across the entire value chain.

This is just one example of what IMCRC has seen ‘good’ in manufacturing R&D look like.

To manufacture more complex and higher value-added products, processes and services in Australia, we need an ecosystem that cultivates more of this good. And we can achieve this by supporting innovation and R&D that prioritises collaboration, sets clear milestones and encourages mutually beneficial pathways to commercialsation.

What we have seen proven to work at IMCRC can and should be scaled up to drive broader collaboration between manufacturers and our research community.

The realist in me knows challenges lie ahead. But the optimist recognises that within these challenges lie opportunities for the bold, ambitious and willing to embrace innovation and collaboration in the manufacturing space.