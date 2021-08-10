Protect your parts, maximise performance

Metal manufacturing is far more than simply machining an order of components. It involves providing optimal service for a range of customers in an assortment of industries, all with individualised requirements for the performance of their parts.

Manufacturers can collaborate with surface finishers and protective coatings providers to offer a “one-stop” service for their customers, providing parts not only machined to specification, but finished to project specifications and meeting project requirements for corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance and more.

Corrosion Resistance

One of the biggest issues affecting metal components is corrosion. Many machine components are exposed to moisture, salt and atmospheric conditions which can result in deterioration of the part – and this can affect the long-term performance of your customers’ machinery.

Anodising, which grows a tough aluminium oxide coating on the surface of aluminium parts, and powder coating, which, along with pre-treatment, forms an effective barrier against corrosion, are ideal coatings for reducing the risk of corrosion.

Abrasion Resistance

Moving parts, heavy machinery components, defence and automotive parts may all be exposed to significant wear and tear on the job – and the sooner they wear down, the sooner they need replacing, causing potential delays for your customer.

Hard anodising, which grows a dense, extra-hardwearing aluminium oxide coating on aluminium components, is highly effective for protecting against wear and abrasion. The aluminium oxide “skin” formed by effective hard anodising is almost as hard as diamonds (coming in at 9.0 on the Mohs scale) and can therefore efficiently protect your aluminium components from even the toughest applications.

Ceramic coating is another option for abrasion resistance – a wet-sprayed finish that cures hard, it is not only exceptionally resistant to impact, but is a very thin coating, meaning it can be applied to moving parts or parts with tight tolerances without compromising functionality.

Chemical Resistance

Engineering, defence and other industries often require parts which can stand up to regular contact with harsh chemicals. Pipes, valves and parts for processing machinery need to be coated in a finish which will prevent degradation and deterioration as a result of frequent chemical exposure.

Thermoplastic coating, a special form of soft powder coating, is an exceptionally chemically resistant finish, while Teflon coating’s non-stick properties mean that neither wet nor dry chemicals can stick to its surface.

Custom Requirements

Every project is different and manufacturers’ customers may ask for their machined parts to meet very specific, niche requirements. This is especially true when working with defence or aerospace contractors, where extreme conditions may come into play.

Manufacturers should consider working with a surface finishing expert to create a customised coating – or combination of coatings that will meet these specific requirements, and build not only a tailored finish but a close working relationship with the customer.

DECO Australia is the South West Sydney finishing expert, providing a range of different protective coatings and surface finishes for machined components. An industry innovator, DECO works closely with manufacturers to find the ideal custom solution to meet project and customer needs, allowing manufacturers to provide high-quality services and therefore build stronger customer relationships.

For more information, visit deco.net.au/protective-coatings.