Precision, intricacy, and custom design with Capral Aluminium

In the latest instalment of Crafted with Capral, Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out how Australian aluminium experts are helping to create turn-key solutions for manufacturers in the construction and transport industries.

From its start as a Perth ducting workshop 50 years ago, Unique Metal Works has evolved into a highly diversified national business supplying many of Australia’s largest projects.

Its 350-strong workforce services mining, agriculture, architects, infrastructure and defence, operating from nine locations around the country.

Unique Metal produces OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) parts, equipment and components and is Australia’s largest laser cutting business, creating precise and intricate custom work, including building facades.

It also has plasma capability, welding facilities, CNC Pressing, metal rolling, and turret punches – all the equipment to produce quality aluminium products.

Unique Metal is a hybrid business, and its highly skilled people use thousands of tonnes of aluminium annually.

Managing director Paul Figliomeni said its capability and diversification set Unique Metal apart.

“We’ve got capability beyond. We can cut, we can fold, we can weld, we can coat the product, whether it is anodising or powder coating. We can provide a full turnkey service for our clients.”

Figliomeni described Unique Metal as complex and says it is difficult when people ask him what they do.

“It’s a matter of how long have you got? We can have up to 800 different projects underway at one site,” he explained.

“When it comes to sheet metal fabrication, we can provide a solution and tackle complex jobs. We can have input from the design phase to a project’s completion.”

Unique Metal’s portfolio includes manufacturing componentry for OEM manufacturers and suppliers, for the RV market – for motor bodies and caravans, and boats and ships. The business also produces parking meters for councils around Australia.

Examples of large projects Unique Metal has supplied include metalwork and the façade for the Perth Stadium. It has recently been working on Australia’s largest reclad project – Central Park in Perth.

Importantly, Unique Metal continues to do small as well as large jobs. Figliomeni delights in the response from small businesses who are “absolutely rapt that we can accommodate them.”

“Hopefully, they grow and come with us on the journey. We have had many businesses that have grown with us over the years,” he added.

Quality aluminium is essential to the Unique Metal business.

“It’s light and strong and is an easy material to work with. It also suits marine environments, and shipbuilding is a large market for us,” Figliomeni said.

“We use all grades from the marine grade 5083 to 5005, a far more bendable general-purpose aluminium. Façade manufacture generally requires a 5005 H14 CA55, and depending on the hardness specified, Capral accommodates us.”

Capral products are the first choice for Unique Metal – Figliomeni emphasised that Capral’s product range, technical knowledge and service stand out.

“We have worked closely with Capral for many years – almost since we have been in business.

“We’ve got a great relationship. Capral offers solutions, good pricing, and reliability. We get our product when they say we will get it, and they keep us informed of any issues.”

Unique Metal takes advantage of Capral’s vast range of aluminium sheet and plate and sources standard and custom extrusions from Capral; Capral is its exclusive supplier for damper and louvre extrusions.

Figliomeni said the Capral team’s technical knowledge means they can advise on grades and standards, a critically important factor when complying with overseas and local specifications.

Where aluminium needs processing beyond Capral’s remit, Unique Metal often works with Capral to ensure Capral clients receive a seamless service.

“Whether it’s laser or plasma cutting, machining or rolling, we will generally step in,” he said.

Some of Figliomeni’s favourite projects using Capral aluminium include The Perth Optus Stadium, Crown Towers, Elizabeth Quay, and the entry to the Perth Zoo, which features a laser-cut lizard.

Australian engineering optimising Utes worldwide

From its Victorian base, Australian automotive business HSP 4 x 4 Accessories has become a global leader in designing and manufacturing solutions that optimise the function of utility vehicles.

Innovation is at the heart of HSP’s business, which aims to create and distribute masterfully designed products that make work easier for vehicle users. Its ground-breaking products are often world-firsts and include the top-selling Electric Roll R Cover, Silverback Lid, and Tailgate Lock.

In addition to being 100 per cent Australian-owned, HSP makes and sources all of its materials locally.

Since 2007, brothers Massih and Masood Aimaq and lifelong friend Omer Dost have taken HSP from start-up to global leader.

Sales director Massih Aimaq is modest about HSP’s success but admits it feels amazing.

“But what is even better is that we have achieved our goal of designing and manufacturing in Australia, while most of our competitors have gone overseas.”

Massih said they needed to do everything in Australia “because we have control over our products from thinking of them to installing them on the utes of users.”

“We could blow our catalogue out and produce hundreds of products overseas to maximise profits. Instead, we design and manufacture bespoke products in Australia that improve how people interact with their vehicles.”

A feature of HSP’s innovation is taking technologies from non-automotive fields and putting them into vehicles.

“I think that’s why our products are much more forward-looking than some of our competitors and why we create products that other people haven’t thought of.”

One of the best examples of HSP’s approach is its Electric Roll R cover. HSP pioneered the electric roller cover, becoming the first manufacturer to introduce a fully electric roller shutter for utes.

The Roll R is the world’s most advanced retractable ute cover. Its patented features work with factory sports bars, ladder racks, and crossbars, and users can control them with the vehicle’s factory remote or a mobile app. The cover is also priced lower than imported units with fewer features.

“It’s the most advanced ute roll top in the world; no other unit works with your factory remote and has a touchpad, mobile phone integration, and over-the- air Wi-Fi updates. These are things you see from technology companies, not in automotive accessories.”

HSP started their business in Noble Park North in metropolitan Melbourne, and a factory in Alexandra in regional Victoria, where it recently added a larger, purpose-built production facility.

“We manufacture our Roll R cover at the new facility and do our aluminium extrusion work there as well,” he said.

“Our Alexandra workforce has a lot of specific skills; we have precision machinery there which is creating new skill sets. Our people there are great workers, and we are really happy to have them as part of our journey.”

When it comes to materials, Massih noted they couldn’t make their products without aluminium.

“Aluminium makes a lot of sense. When you look at a ute cover, you need to keep your items dry and secure under something that looks good. Aluminium is the best material to do all of that. It’s lightweight, durable, extrudable and has no limits in manufacturing,” he explained.

“We couldn’t make our products without aluminium. If we did, they wouldn’t be anything we would want to sell. Without aluminium, our products might not exist.”

Massih says HSP’s supply partnership with Capral has helped them on their journey to global leadership.

“In creating world-firsts, we can’t use anything off the shelf – our products must stand out for their functionality and looks. Everything we design is specific to a particular product and Capral accommodates our needs and offers quality, reliability, and quantity. There are a lot of synergies between us – they are a high-quality manufacturer that believes in manufacturing in Australia.”

Capral extrudes and powder coats all HSP’s aluminium to streamline HSP’s manufacturing process, supplying it prefinished and ready for fabrication. Using industry-leading powder coat finishes from Interpon, Capral can deliver to HSP the highest quality aluminium

for its projects, eliminating the need for HSP to source finishing from a secondary supplier.

“Having access to powder-coated aluminium supplied to our door is important, it reduces our lead times, minimises the risk of damage to the material and ensures we have consistent quality finishes on our products every time. We choose to use the Textura black finish which is very modern, looks great but has anti marring properties and reduces the risk of scratches and marks on the painted extrusion,” Messih said.

Clearly, Capral is more of a partner than just a supplier to HSP.

“They understand where we’re trying to go and help us validate what we’re trying to achieve, advising whether things are possible or not possible. We are proud of our partnership with Capral and grateful for their ongoing support.”