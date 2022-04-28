Powering cranes with energy chains

In comparison to more traditional energy supply systems that are used in cranes, such as festoon systems, energy chains have become a more reliable and efficient option for crane operations.

“An energy chain is an engineered plastic chain with integrated rollers built into the sides of the link and you put the cables in that and it drags it backwards and forwards along with the trolley,” Treotham Automation national sales manager John Sharp said.

According to igus partner, Treotham Automation, energy chains are used to carry and guide power to moving parts of machines or structures with the power coming from electrical, hydraulic, or pneumatic sources.

igus, a manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of motion products such as cables, bearings and automation technology, has now introduced their heavy-duty energy chains in response to this need.

The new generations of ship-to-shore cranes continue to demand more from their energy supply systems as the need for greater speed and reliability is amplified.

“Many cranes come with this festoon system, which is basically a collection of cables which are hung from little skateboards, if you like, in loops,” Sharp said. “When the crane trolley moves, it drags the skateboards along and carries the cables. The cables pull the first trolley and then the sets behind get pulled along. However, the motion of all those cables is not synchronous with the motion of the trolley, and that causes a lot of problems such as wear and tear. “But with a chain, as soon as the trolley moves, the chain moves so that the motion of the cables is synchronous with the trolley. That alone makes a big improvement in the wear and tear on all the components, because it doesn’t have the shock loadings of going from zero to speed.” Sharp describes the igus energy chain itself as a plastic compound reinforced with glass fibre nylons, with rollers built into the links to ensure the chain both slides and rolls. This creates very low wear compared with festoon systems. “We have a plastic chain where you put the cables inside it, you attach one end to the fixed part of the machine at the other end of the trolley,” Sharp said. “It’s a system, so it’s not just the chain alone – we have a guide trough which is a critical element of the system and holds the chain at a straight level, parallel to the trolley motion, which allows the chain to follow the trolley.”

With the igus range of energy chains, no two systems are identical because no two machines have the exact same cable package. The products are mass customisable, ensuring that they suit any crane operator’s needs in relation to size, the travel length of the machine, speed, and acceleration. “From day one, we select the chain which is going to be strong enough to carry the push and pull of the motion,” Sharp said. “As far as detailing the rest of the chain, that’s really individual. This creates two selection criteria: one is choosing the right series of products for the job, the other is tailoring the accessories inside the chain to suit your cable package.” The igus energy chains have opened the market due to their longer service life. This has been facilitated in several ways – for example, wind does not degrade the cables over time as it would with a festoon system, Sharp explains.