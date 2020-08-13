Open IIoT launches webinar series for 2020

Since 2018, some of the country’s most prominent manufacturers have worked together to help make IIoT easy.

A powerful cohort known as Open IIoT sees prominent manufacturers, SMC Corporation, Beckhoff Automation, Balluff, ZI-Argus and NORD DRIVESYSEMS addressing the complexities of Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies.

Prior to the pandemic Open IIoT hosted customer events, attended exhibitions and visited many companies to showcase the benefits of IIoT and dispel common myths around Industry 4.0 implementation…. And now it is time to do just that again, virtually!

COVID-19 certainly has brought out both the best and worst in local manufacturing and there are many lessons to be learned. Based on this, Open IIoT is launching an informative webinar series entitled ‘Get the Smarts: Scaling Up’.

The webinar series take place from 20 August to 15 October 2020. A representative from each company will offer valuable advice via live webinar in just 30-minutes, covering relevant topics related to local manufacturing.

Topics and Speakers

On 20 August from 10h00 – 10h30 AEST, Max Jarmatz, managing director of NORD Drivesystems will share his valuable thoughts on the topic ‘Quick wins for Industry 4.0 implementation. Why you should implement it now’.

On 03 September from 10h00 – 10h30 AEST, Richard Roberts of ZI-ARGUS shows you how to set up a sensor dashboard in just 15-minutes!

Nick Psahoulias of Beckhoff Automation takes guests through the various supply chain options and how IIoT can assist in effectively managing your supply chain on 17 September from 10h00 – 10h30 AEST.

SMC Corporation’s Jozef Ceh shares his insights on creating flexibility in manufacturing along with tips on upscaling or downscaling production after COVID-19 on 01 October from 10h00 – 10h30 AEST.

And finally, Jim Wallace of Balluff concludes the series with his views on government assistance for local manufacturers and what is available. This takes place on 15 October from 10h00 – 10h30 AEST.

Get the Smarts

To register for these webinars, email admin@openiiot.com.au and visit our website to find out more. The invite is open to one and all!