Old craftsmanship, new innovation

Australian Radio Towers has extended its innovative solutions by expanding into the renewable energy market.

For many companies, research and development has been far from a top priority over the past year, but some have been able to make the most of this tumultuous time, supercharging their product and service development. One such company is Australian Radio Towers, an engineering, fabrication and construction company servicing industry and infrastructure development projects in Australia. With much of their success stemming from their client centric model, where their approach will always be centred around taking the time to understand the requirements of each of our clients to bring unique solutions, tailored to your specific needs.

This keen focus is always on building the highest quality experience for their clients. With a dedicated research and development team, Australian Radio Towers holds a reputation for ensuring the highest quality Australian craftsmanship is paired with innovative and progressive solutions that push the boundaries of manufacturing capabilities. Seeing them continue to exceed client expectations.

As the name suggests, Australian Radio Towers has been predominantly servicing the communication and renewable energy industries, but as the company has continued to expand its research and development team, consistently and successfully implemented innovative practices across a number of their projects, a need for their solutions across a variety of industries, outside of the communication and renewable energy space, has emerged. Seeing the team now service not just the communications and renewable energy sectors but expand into other arenas as well, such as the natural resources and emergency services industries.

“We’re continuing to see that the solutions we’re building for the communications sector and the power sources that support them have the ability to serve a purpose across a multitude of industries and our research and development team are continuing to explore the diversification of our work and the contribution we can make within the Australian innovation ecosystem,” says company CEO, Andrew Price.

The history of Australian Radio Towers dates back to South Australia in 1973. Starting out as a small family business with the ambition, passion and commitment to be pioneers of the industry. Forty-seven years later, the company is still 100 per cent family-owned and operated. maintaining the ethos of a small, people centred approach with the resources of a large, established enterprise. As the organisation has continued to carry the same unwavering commitment to being at the forefront of innovative and progressive practice within the industry, Australian Radio Towers has forged a culture of determination to face the challenges of the future with Australian industry.

In 1987 Australian Radio Towers operational base moved to the Northern Territory, where they continued to operate for 15 years. During this time, the company learned the true meaning of innovation, seeing their team deliver products and services in some of the most challenging environments imaginable. Those experiences tested creative thinking, innovative practices, quality of craftsmanship and workmanship, as well as the team’s ability to deliver customised and personalised solutions. All of which has evidently continued to have a profound impact on the company’s desire to build cutting edge solutions.

The addition of Australian Radio Towers manufacturing facilities in 2003 added a new depth to their service delivery, allowing them to deliver every stage of our clients projects in-house. The depth of experience gained over almost four decades of practice has meant that by the time of the integration of the dedicated manufacturing arm of the business, Australian Radio Towers had developed a comprehensive knowledge that enabled them to produce user-friendly designs and cost-effective solutions for our clients.

As a sustainable future becomes a more important endeavour for us, Australian Radio Towers has recently focused on the development of products and services supporting the renewable energy sector, particularly MET masts as well as wind and solar monitoring solutions.

“So much of our work is in the green energy sector, and as a reasonably new area of practice there is a lot that needs to be developed and explored. We feel a responsibility to play a role in the development of the sector,” said Philip Van Coller, Australian Radio Towers business manager. “Developing technology that supports all of our work is a huge part of what will enable us to move into the future.”

These days it’s not uncommon for Australian Radio Towers on-site experience to include helicopter and crane installations, as well as manual gin pole and winch installations in some of the most remote and challenging environments Australia can throw at them. With a proud and proven history spanning 47 years the Australian Radio Towers team is well-positioned to continue to work at the forefront of the industry. We’ll all continue to look to companies such as Australian Radio Towers as a beacon of what’s possible, giving us all hope for the development and implementation of dynamic solutions that can solve the most crucial challenges for our industry.

For more information please visit https://www.australianradiotowers.com/