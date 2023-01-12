O-rings are a farmer’s best friend

As the agricultural harvest season approaches every year, the maintenance and repair experts at Motion Australia and Seal Innovations work together to ensure that Australian farmers have fitted their agricultural hydraulic and fluid transfer equipment with reliable sealing solutions.

Performing routine preventative maintenance on fluid transfer systems, however, requires more than just stopping leaks.

According to Motion Australia’s Hydraulic Seal and O-ring Product Manager Mark Boyle, hydraulic equipment presents some unique challenges.

“Agricultural equipment is notoriously unforgiving when it comes to hydraulic sealing O-rings and seals,” says Boyle. “They must be resilient to harsh environmental conditions and remain effective against dust, dirt, and other elements.”

Additionally, he explains, hydraulic applications require high quality seals that are robust against variable pressures, temperatures and transverse forces that are present in the cylinder.

This is where the seal specialists at Seal Innovations (SiL) come in. With over 50 years of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing hydraulic sealing products, they have worked with many of the country’s leading OEMs of agricultural equipment over the years.

“We work closely with our customers in the agriculture segment to develop, test, and customise hydraulic sealing components, from concept to delivery,” says Boyle.

“In the throws of harvest season, when sites are operating around the clock, any downtime on hydraulic farming equipment can cost tens of thousands of dollars in production losses. Fortunately, some losses can be prevented with our O-Ring Kits, which come in a range of sizes and materials,” he enthuses.

Seal Innovations Mega O-Ring Kits are a bestselling item among farming and hydraulic equipment operators, because they provide the tools and accessories tradespeople need for everyday seal maintenance and replacements.

Available in metric or imperial measurements, the O-Ring Kits contain a variety of standard nitrile or viton seals in commonly used sizes for all industrial applications with the option of either 70, 75, or 90 Nitrile Durometer Shore A material hardness.

The Mini O-Ring Kits include 382 O-Rings in 30 different sizes. Whereas, the Mega O-Ring Kits contain 1465 pieces, including boss and flange fitting O-Rings. “The Mega sized kits minimise any chance that the right size will be missing when it’s needed the most,” highlights Boyle.

“It’s about not being left short,” says Boyle. “The last thing you want is to be hours from a hardware shop and have an O-ring failure on a fitting. For the sake of 20 or 30 dollars, you never know when you’re going to need it,” he concludes.

