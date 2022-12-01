Why now is the perfect time to ‘get on’ with Industry 4.0

When the term ‘Industry 4.0’ was first coined in the early 2010s, much hype ensued around the concepts of automation, digitalisation and the Internet of Things. Twelve years on, you and I know and understand the benefits of Industry 4.0, but why do we still see evidence of many manufacturers being reticent about getting involved? In my role as director for industrial transformation at IMCRC, I have spoken to many manufacturers, mostly small to medium enterprises (SMEs), through futuremap – IMCRC’s business diagnostic designed to help manufacturers demystify Industry 4.0 and assess their business maturity. And through these conversations, it is clear manufacturers’ awareness of Industry 4.0 has grown. But despite this and the barriers to entry lowering, many are struggling to integrate enabling technologies into their businesses. In fact, when I look at the aggregate results of futuremap, one response stands out: only 24 per cent of manufacturers find the time to regularly discuss industry 4.0 as a leadership group.

It is time to acknowledge this is not a tenable position going forward. Technology is advancing so rapidly that we no longer have years to think about adoption. If we’re not doing it now, we risk being left behind. However, it is fair to say the last few years have taught us many lessons. Lessons about embracing the unknown. Lessons about resilience. We have all become far more amenable to change. And I believe there is an opportunity for leadership to embrace this mindset and bring forward the shifts required in our manufacturing base. Let’s talk about the reasons why it’s time to ‘get on’ with Industry 4.0.