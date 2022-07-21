No substitute for quality

Richardson Devine Marine Constructions have been building high performance, Tasmanian aluminium ships for more than 30 years. Manufacturers’ Monthly finds out how the company has forged a stellar reputation in conjunction with supplier Capral Aluminium.

From Hobart waterfront’s Brooke Street Pier, visitors can be taken to the famous Museum of Old and New Art in a very special ferry. The catamaran is decked out as an evil billionaire’s lair, with an exotic jungle, three bars, wallaby-fur-lined booths and a gold latrine. Built by Richardson Devine Marine Constructions (RDM), “Freya” holds 190 passengers and is custom designed for shallow water requirements. RDM has created Freya for speed, fuel efficiency and a quiet, smooth ride, and its equipment includes a night vision camera for safe evening cruises. Unlike any other vessel in layout or style, “Freya” shows that clients want their boat to be something different to their competitors.

From Japan to Africa, commercial operators worldwide seek out RDM’s passenger ferries, luxurious overnight cruise vessels, and offshore workboats – each boat built to exacting requirements and specifications.

Ron Devine started the Tasmanian business with his business partner Toby Richardson in 1989 from a waterfront Hobart warehouse. The pair now work with a 55-strong team from a purpose-built shipyard within Tasmania’s shipbuilding precinct on the shores of Prince of Wales Bay.

“We’re lucky that In Tasmania we have a boat building tradition,” he said. “Our team is multi-skilled, and proud of what they achieve. We are now working on hull number 79, which means we’ve averaged around two boats every year for 30 years.”

RDM’s 1500-square-metre construction facility allows for two vessels to be built side-by-side, simultaneously while fitting out a third vessel alongside, on the water.

“We can be working on three boats at all stages from keel laying to handover,” Devine explained.

RDM’s full-service wharf facilitates final fit-outs and after-sales service; an innovative hydraulically hinged ramp launches and retrieves vessels with ease. Prefabricated modules, frames and components are produced and delivered from RDM’s nearby manufacturing facility where RDM also maintain its stocks of aluminium plate and extrusion.

The Tasmanian ship builders choose to use high quality Australian aluminium. Capral has been a long-term partner, supplying RDM since its start-up 30 years ago – today supplying RDM with custom aluminium extrusions, T-bars, aluminium sheet and specialist flat-bars. The lightweight strength of the aluminium contributes to the high performance of RDM’s craft.

“If a catamaran will carry 600 to 700 people, it needs strength and structural integrity, but also needs to be light enough to reach high speeds,” Devine said. “Capral is so much more than just a supplier. Their team in Tasmania are very hands-on, visiting us regularly, continually reviewing their current supply of materials, also considering how new extrusions could impact positively on our overall productivity and operating efficiencies, making it more cost-effective to build our boats.”

The strong growth and demand across the Australian naval industry has created a different type of challenge for local businesses using aluminium, who are now faced with supply challenges from material shortages and supplier capacity. As Australia’s largest producer and distributor of aluminium products, Capral is helping customers like RDM keep up with strong demand.

As well as carefully chosen commercial partnerships, Devine added that RDM’s after-sales service is another factor which differentiates it in the market.

“Once the design process starts, we present a general arrangement, which is analysed and tweaked to suit the exact needs of the client,” he said. “There’s usually about three months from signing a contract to actually beginning construction on the floor. We take the time to establish what is required.”

The craftsmanship and innovation of the RDM team has earned many repeat orders from clients. Devine said Tasmania has always had a strong ship and boat building tradition and industry, attracting, and developing an expert workforce.

“Our guys are highly skilled in multiple trades – they can all do anything from welding to a plumbing fit-out. Our team take enormous pride in our reputation for producing high-quality Australian-made vessels that service international waters. We are all genuinely proud of what we create. We are building our eighth vessel for an African client, have built two for a Japanese client and nine for one Tasmanian operator, World Heritage Cruises out of Strahan.”

RDM continually advances the strength and expertise of its team, taking on highly skilled tradespeople and looking out for the next generation joining the industry. Its skills focus contributes to Tasmania’s recognition worldwide as a centre of excellence and innovation in boat and shipbuilding.

“It’s about the guys on the floor,” he said. “They build a quality, Australian-made item for international waters. We are proud of the standard they set.”

Current builds include a 53-metre catamaran passenger ferry for African client Azam Marine of Tanzania, to be named Kilimanjaro VIII. The vessel will be longer and broader than the Kilimanjaro VII delivered by RDM in 2019, measuring 53m by 12.5m, with passenger capacity increased from 520 to 620. The new vessel will be delivered in November this year to ferry passengers between the island of Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania.

RDM stands out internationally for its shipbuilding craftsmanship, ingenuity, and service, with its vessels in demand worldwide. While a big part of its success comes down to its customer focus, Ron recognises the real value of a supportive supply partner like Capral.

“We work very closely with each of our clients to achieve the design and build best suited to their requirements, it helps immensely to have a partner of Capral’s calibre to work with,” Devine concluded.