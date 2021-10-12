No lubrication in spite of metal with maintenance-free igubal polymer spherical bearings

Lubrication-free igus spherical balls now available from Treotham with cost-effective sheet metal housing.

Heavy dirt accumulation, dust and swarf are commonplace for pillow blocks and fixed flange bearings. Constant lubrication and maintenance is therefore necessary. With the injection-moulded igus spherical balls, customers can resort to a lubrication-free and maintenance-free solution for their metallic pillow blocks.

igus has now developed new spherical balls made of the high-performance plastic iglidur J, specifically for cost-effective sheet metal housings. These can be mounted in seconds. The complete solution is available from Treotham Automation.

Metal and lubrication are found close together in mechanical engineering. igus proves that this does not always have to be the case. The motion plastics specialist has developed its igubal exchangeable spherical balls especially for pillow blocks and fixed flange bearings with metallic housings. These consist of the high-performance polymer iglidur J, which reduces costs since lubrication and maintenance are eliminated.

The use of polymers prevents dirt and dust from settling in the bearing, which additionally reduces the sealing and prevents an unplanned machine downtime. The use of exchange bearings is also suitable in agriculture and farming, in the food industry or in plant and mechanical engineering.

The igubal spherical balls come directly from injection moulding and are therefore cost-effective. Within a few seconds, they can be mounted in place of ball bearings in existing classic metallic pillow blocks and flange bearing housings and now also in low-cost sheet metal housings. The bearing system consisting of sheet metal housing and igubal spherical ball is available from Treotham. The plastic spherical ball has a high durability and its service life can be easily calculated online.

Lubrication-free operation thanks to iglidur J

The spherical balls made of iglidur J are not only cost-effective, but also have a very low coefficient of friction in dry operation. The material absorbs only a little moisture, so that the use of the spherical balls is also suitable for outdoors.

Due to the chemical resistance of the high-performance plastic, the use of exchangeable spherical balls is also suitable for use in chemically demanding applications such as agricultural technology or even glass processing. iglidur J displays its advantages especially in soft shafts. The igubal spherical balls are currently available in three dimensions for low-cost sheet metal housings (Ø 20mm, 25mm and 30 mm) as well as for cast housings (UC204-210).

Contact:

Treotham Automation Pty Ltd

www.treotham.com.au

1300 65 75 64