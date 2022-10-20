A no-brainer for fabricators

Manufacturers’ Monthly speaks with Bossong Engineering about how Combilift forklifts help support the innovative manufacturing processes used in the company’s two facilities.

One of the first adopters of robotic fabrication, Bossong Engineering was born in 1988 when Steve Bossong decided to branch out from working with his father at Falcoln Engineering in Western Australia.

His son Paul continues to lead the company into the future with his brother Mark by building on a portfolio of advanced manufacturing systems at the Welshpool and Broome operations – with robotics, a large fabrication department along with assembly and a machine shop at the facilities.

“When it comes to robotic fabrication, normally you make motorcars for example – one thing for its whole life,” he explained. “We did our own system integration to make the robot facilitate jobbing. Because there was no support for robotics in Western Australia, the business had to be its own pioneer.”

This approach bared fruit for Bossong, eventually leading to work on all the iron ore wagons for BHP, making the sub-components for up to ten wagons per week in the Pilbara.

The company was required to pivot in 2005 when the wagons were offshored, moving its expertise more heavily into the oil and gas space.

Providing solutions for the oil and gas industry meant a lot of pipe movements in Bossong’s yards, which is why it decided to join forces with materials handling specialist Combilift.

“What we needed was to bring pipe and tubulars into our shed,” Paul explained. “Drill pipe typically weighs around 500 kilos each so you need to be able to move them inside and onto pipe racks for servicing.”

At the core of Combilift’s philosophy as a material handling solutions provider is its ability to provide the safest and most efficient way to handle long and heavy loads.

The multidirectional range of forklifts and pedestrian stackers offer the ability to quickly change direction – the four-way movement gives the range of forklift trucks the versatility to transport very long loads through narrow doorways and around objects with confidence and safety.

“You could have a 16-tonne forklift and pick the pipe up, but the issue is you can’t get it through the doors,” Paul said. “The ability for the Combilift to pivot and just drive in sideways through the doors just opens up your envelope on what you can do inside. We’ve got two Combilifts – an eight tonne and a twelve tonne and they are extremely useful for our operations.”

The C-series has been designed to improve workflow by effectively becoming three forklifts in one, a sideloader, counterbalance and narrow aisle forklift. This essentially eliminates double handling of material, improving productivity around a facility.

“They’ve got some great features, including a ramp system. When we lower the pipe, it rolls back towards the mast. It can take a full truckload off so it’s a safer way to move the pipe. It’s easier for the guys to get close to the truck to unload and load the tubulars, so there are big safety advantages to go with better productivity.”

The Combi C-Series is built to last, suited for the demands of harsh industrial environments as well as more modern automated fit-outs. The forklifts are built with the highest quality standard components and only essential sensitive electronics, which extends their operational lifespan.

Driver-comfort is another factor etched into the design, with a spacious, easy to access cab fitted with an easy to adjust, full suspension seat. The controls are intuitive and ergonomically positioned.

“It’s been the best solution we’ve seen,” he said. “We’ve been an advocator for some of the other service companies to adopt the technology as well simply because it works. Pipes in a yard are notoriously dangerous. Having control over how you move your pipe and keeping everyone safe in the yard is a no-brainer. We will definitely be using Combilift going forward to keep us safe and keep up efficiencies in the yard.”

Finding the best use for robotic welding

One of Bossong’s unique identifiers is its capabilities in the robotic welding space. The engineering company has the latest in welding technology, working with its clients to get the best use out of robotics for specific projects. At the design stage, Bossong can assist with the design solution to make it more conducive to using robotics.

“The robotics are programmed and configured for flexible manufacturing using our own sophisticated robotic welding systems,” Paul added. “We really like to put ourself forward as having sort of the best in advanced manufacturing solutions to set us apart. Some people in the industry argue robots are stealing jobs, but I’d say they are actually creating jobs because by having that robotics technology in house you’re attracting more work to be done locally than going offshore.”

The team of welding experts includes an international weld supervisor and senior welding inspectors who are trained to use the robots for the best outcome. With this backing, Bossong doesn’t rest on its heels, always looking for the latest technologies which bring something new to common problems.

“As much as new technologies exist, you need to make sure it’s commercial and applications locally to execute it,” he said.

“That’s what we do – the quality attracts fabrication work in the sub-sea space. We have made structures that have to fill in the seabed for 30 plus years and have hydrocarbons running through them. We do conveyor frames for the kilometre-long conveyors up in the Pilbara as a couple of examples.”

Bossong is not only a master of its domain with systems developed inhouse, it acts as a solutions provider for some of the biggest mining companies and other industry.

“We focus on the applications and solutions from our systems which can be used in the field. We know how to design for manufacture. We’re in a manufacturing environment which means we can get feedback from the shop floor directly, which allows us to envisage a project from start to finish and optimise design for every step in the process.”