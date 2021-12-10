New SPRINTS AI Accelerator Program to boost commercialisation

ARM Hub – a Brisbane-based organisation specialising in AI, robotics and manufacturing – has launched the SPRINTS Artificial Intelligence Accelerator Program to boost commercialisation for manufacturers.

Successful applicants will participate in a 6-9 month “sprint” period where ARM Hub’s AI and robotic experts will work with applicants to increase their digital capabilities.

Skills and resources available through the SPRINTS Program will be valued at up to $25,000, giving a direct technical injection into their business.

The inaugural intake starts in early 2022, supporting the federal government’s Artificial Intelligence Roadmap and Modern Manufacturing Strategy.

ARM Hub CEO, associate professor Cori Stewart, is pleased to announce the program to all eligible applicants throughout Australia.

“We at ARM Hub are proud to announce the SPRINTS Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Program and invite businesses in the manufacturing industry to express their interest to take part,” Stewart said.

“Commercialisation of innovative solutions can be slow. This program seeks to overcome that and to give micro-to-medium sized manufacturers the unique opportunity to get an injection of technical expertise and resources in a short period of time to fast track their innovation.

“We wish all the best to interested applicants and hope to provide a platform that allows them to adapt their skills and technologies before their next growth phase.”

Applicants can submit their Expressions of Interest in ARM Hub’s SPRINTS AI Accelerator Program at armhub.com.au/sprints/, with applications closing 9 January 2022.