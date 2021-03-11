The new GT4: Best in class belting

The newly released PowerGrip GT4 by Gates is a high torque synchronous belt that delivers the highest power-carrying capacity of any belt in its class.

Importantly, it comes off the back of customer feedback and is well-matched to a variety of applications in the food processing industry, according to Steve Hittmann, CBC‘s National Product Manager for Mechanical Drive Systems and Belt Drives.

“Basically, Gates listened to what their customers were sharing in regard to their challenges and needs and developed a belt that would address efficiency, noise, durability and ease of installation.”

