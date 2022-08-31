New BOGE refrigerant dryers for sustainable, reliable operations

All models of the new DT series are characterised by low power consumption and low global warming potential. The new refrigeration dryers enable continuous monitoring of pressure and temperature via corresponding sensors. Control and reading take place via an LED status display.

Reduced energy consumption All models are characteristically low consumption. As the BOGE CCD 10 condensate drain used in the dryer has electronic level adjustment, any condensate that might form can be drained off without any pressure losses once a defined level has been reached. The DT 52 to DT 140 models offer even more savings potential: if the dew point is reached in partial-load operation, the control unit automatically switches off the compressor. The condensate in the heat exchanger then cools the compressed air until the dew point once again reaches the target value. Only once this happens does the cooling compressor come back on.

Communication: Important parameters always to hand The refrigerant dryer’s control system permits continuous monitoring of the pressure and temperature thanks to a series of sensors. Unlike with the DS-2 series where a pressure switch disconnects the system in case of an emergency, in these new devices, the sensors take over the job. The pressure dew point can be quickly checked with the help of the LED status light. The new refrigerant dryers also come with a Modbus RTU/ RS 485 interface as standard, allowing you to detect alarm thresholds and display other relevant parameters. This data is then easy to forward onto an interlocking control device, master display or Building Management System.