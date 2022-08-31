New BOGE refrigerant dryers for sustainable, reliable operations

The new DT series of refrigerant dryers from BOGE Compressors combine climate protection with efficiency.
Robustness, eco-friendliness and efficiency are the three main characteristics of the new DT series of refrigerant dryers from BOGE. The combination of innovative technology and intelligent control ensures a stable pressure dew point, even in changing environmental conditions. Thanks to the use of the future-proof refrigerant R 513 A as standard across the whole series, the refrigerant dryers are especially sustainable and have a low CO2 footprint.
Additional advantages are energy-saving, reliable operation and numerous different monitoring capabilities.
No compressor is without a refrigerant dryer – dry compressed air is required for almost any situation. In addition to the existing DS-2 series, BOGE has now launched a new range of products. All the models in the new DT series ensure a constant dew point of 3°C at a free air delivery of between 0.4 and 14 m3/min. With this strategy, the expert for compressed air systems ensures maximum delivery capability for its customers. Just like with the DS-2 series, the DT series refrigerant dryers all come with an “all-in-one” aluminium heat exchanger operated in a reverse flow process and containing a proven air/air heat exchanger, evaporator and condensate drain.
Low global warming potential refrigerant
Both BOGE refrigerated air dryer models DS-2 and DT-2 use the environmentally friendly and future-proof R 513 A refrigerant, with its low global warming potential, as standard, making all the models compliant with Regulation EU 517/2014 on fluorinated greenhouse gases.
Hermetically sealed refrigerant circuit
The refrigerant circuit is hermetically sealed, rendering a leakage test by certified refrigeration engineer unnecessary.
Stable pressure dew point
The hot gas/bypass valve present in all models keeps the pressure dew point
at a constant 3°C, even in changing environmental conditions. As hot air is injected below a specific temperature, there is no danger of ice forming in the evaporator. And, in addition, the refrigerant dryer’s condensers are amply dimensioned, delivering reliable operation even for compressed air at an inlet temperature of 70°C. The large fan is mounted directly on the condenser and ensures maximum cooling air flow, which in turn has a positive effect on the pressure dew point. As a result, the refrigerant dryer is extremely robust and continues to operate even under the most challenging of circumstances.
All models of the new DT series are characterised by low power consumption and low global warming potential. The new refrigeration dryers enable continuous monitoring of pressure and temperature via corresponding sensors. Control and reading take place via an LED status display.
Reduced energy consumption
All models are characteristically low consumption. As the BOGE CCD 10 condensate drain used in the dryer has electronic level adjustment, any condensate that might form can be drained off without any pressure losses once a defined level has been reached. The DT 52 to DT 140 models offer even more savings potential: if the dew point is reached in partial-load operation, the control unit automatically switches off the compressor. The condensate in the heat exchanger then cools the compressed air until the dew point once again reaches the target value. Only once this happens does the cooling compressor come back on.
Communication: Important parameters always to hand
The refrigerant dryer’s control system permits continuous monitoring of the pressure and temperature thanks to a series of sensors. Unlike with the DS-2 series where a pressure switch disconnects the system in case of an emergency, in these new devices, the sensors take over the job. The pressure dew point can be quickly checked with the help of the LED status light. The new refrigerant dryers also come with a Modbus RTU/ RS 485 interface as standard, allowing you to detect alarm thresholds and display other relevant parameters. This data is then easy to forward onto an interlocking control device, master display or Building Management System.
