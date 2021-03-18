MOXA EDS-2000-EL Series Unmanaged Switch – A Tiny but Mighty Device

As the manufacturing industry continues to evolve and improve, the requirements of network infrastructure constantly change when refurbishing or expanding facilities. When these changes take place, there are often space constraints for installing products in existing cabinets or machines.

To keep up with changing connectivity requirements while saving you time and effort, the Moxa EDS-2000-EL Series unmanaged switches include 5 and 8-port Ethernet options, with the 5-port model measuring a tiny 18 x 81 x 65 mm. In addition, a robust design allows you to continue to meet your demands for flexibility, reliability, and continuity.

This small yet mighty device is the perfect addition in industrial applications where space is a concern, but it is still important to have a durable device while maintaining latency. The EDS-2000-EL series switches have microsecond-level latency, to ensure your MES applications can respond faster. This tiny device is the ideal switch to use when incorporating an unmanaged switch into compact machines, control panels while still needing something that can withstand harsh environments.

The Moxa EDS-2000-EL Series is also equipped with Quality of Service (QoS) which ensures that critical data is always sent with high priority. Without QoS, critical data may be lost during transmission if the network is congested. QoS is commonly supported by managed network switches and by some controlling equipment such as PLC devices, but it is rarely seen in unmanaged switches.

The EDS-2000-EL Series switches support QoS by simply flipping a DIP switch without requiring additional configuration, making them ideal for factory automation where optimised data transmission is a must.

Moxa is a global leading provider of industrial connectivity solutions such as; edge connectivity, industrial computing, and industrial network infrastructure for enabling connectivity for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Moxa unites industrial networking and cybersecurity expertise to provide layered protection for industrial networks. Their solutions are designed to close the gap between OT and IT worlds to completely protect critical networks against cyber security vulnerabilities.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Moxa has connected more than 50 million devices worldwide in a wide range of applications and are known for robust, reliable and secure communication products.

Madison Technologies has been distributing Moxa’s reliable networking infrastructure Australia wide for more than 14 years. Our team is dedicated to ensuring our Moxa portfolio is fully supported. An extensive range held locally across our warehouses in Brisbane,

Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, and a team of Moxa certificated sales and technical support engineers, we can deliver product and technical support to you when you need it.

