Mouser’s growing digital library offers expert insights into technologies and applications

Mouser Electronics Inc, the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, consistently offers engineers, purchasing professionals and hobbyists high-quality content through a constantly growing digital library, available through its Technical Resource Centre.

Featuring a vast collection of manufacturer eBooks, articles and blog posts, plus content from Mouser’s Methods technology journal and the Empowering Innovation Together series, the Technical Resource Centre is a must-have resource for forward-thinking industry professionals.

The growing library of digital content available in Mouser’s Technical Resource Centre allows readers to learn more about the wide range of products available across mouser.com, connecting specific solutions to today’s most critical industries and applications.

The Technical Resource Centre features convenient links to a wealth of content sources, including Mouser’s Bench Talk Blog for Design Engineers, a video library, and a massive list of application-focused articles.

“As the New Product Introduction leader, Mouser is committed to providing our global audience with the latest information and industry insights on new products, trends, and technologies,” says Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ senior vice president of Marketing.

“We continually update the Technical Resource Centre with new articles, eBooks, and infographics, helping professionals and hobbyists alike to stay up-to-date on innovative solutions and expert opinions.”

For ease of use, the Technical Resource Centre offers a search bar with an Advanced Type Ahead function to immediately narrow down the digital content library to the most relevant results.

To learn more about Mouser’s technical content library, visit https://www.mouser.com/technical-resources/, or click Technical Resources in the top navigation bar of any page on the Mouser website.

As a global authorised distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100 per cent certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners.

To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Centre, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.