Mouser Now Shipping Renesas CK-RX65N Cloud Kit

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the CK-RX65N Cloud Kit from Renesas Electronics.

The CK-RX65N kit offers a complete connectivity solution to allow rapid development of Internet of Things (IoT) cloud prototypes without requiring complex, custom circuitry and software stacks. The kit enables users to securely connect to the cloud and monitor a variety of conditions for smart homes and buildings, healthcare applications, industrial monitoring and control, and more.

The Renesas Electronics CK-RX65N Cloud Kit, available from Mouser Electronics, contains a CK-RX65N board, RYZ014A Pmod board, SIM card, antenna, and necessary cables. The CK-RX65N board, based on the Renesas RX65N microcontroller group, offers multiple on-board sensors, including temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, SpO2, indoor/outdoor air quality, and nine-axis MEMS motion tracking.

The board also features two MEMS microphones, an onboard debugger, and Pmod and Arduino Uno interfaces to easily add sensors and modules.

The kit includes complete software stack support using FreeRTOS, Azure RTOS and other middleware stacks, making it an ideal platform for efficiently developing cloud solutions and significantly reducing time-to-market.

To learn more about the CK-RX65N Cloud Kit, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/renesas/renesas-rtk5ck65n-kit/.

As a global authorised distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100 per cent certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customisable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customisation and control over the information they receive.

Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.