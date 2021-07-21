Mouser Electronics named Americas Distributor of the Year by Smiths Interconnect

Mouser Electronics Inc, the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is proud to announce that it has received the Americas Distributor of the Year Award for 2020 from Smiths Interconnect.

Mouser received the award for being the best-performing partner for sales growth compared to the previous year.

“We are pleased to present Mouser with this award as an acknowledgment of their efforts to grow annual sales,” said Paul Harris, President at Smiths Interconnect.

“Smiths Interconnect places great value in our distribution partners. Both global and regional approaches are appreciated and are critical to our growth.”

“We greatly appreciate this recognition from Smiths Interconnect,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “Mouser is committed to best-in-class service, to customers as well as our manufacturer partners, and we will continue to work together for long-term success for both our companies.”

Mouser stocks a variety of products from Smiths Interconnect, including the SpaceNXT™ Aurora Series 2 mm Hard Metric backplane connectors, which are tested and qualified to ESA ESCC 3401 specifications.

Specifically designed for low earth orbit satellites, the connectors are available with 55, 110 or 125 contacts in industry-standard gender configurations and in straight and right-angle configurations.

SpaceNXT Aurora features 1.27 micron gold plating on the contact mating surfaces for improved durability and resistance to fretting corrosion versus standard COTS Hard Metric connectors.

