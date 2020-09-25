Minitab to unveil new, powerful solutions at exclusive virtual event

Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, today announced that for the first time ever, it will host a virtual launch event to introduce multiple new solutions to the market. These solutions, aimed at accelerating digital transformation, will help organizations achieve their business objectives better, faster and easier than ever before.

More than ever, there is a greater demand for global collaboration, real-time access to data, and sharing immediate insights and results. Until now, the ability to “digitally transform” was complex and challenging. At the event, Minitab will introduce solutions that will empower organizations to accelerate their digital transformation, regardless of statistical or technical background. Harnessing the power of technology and Minitab’s innovation engine, Minitab’s new solutions will transform the way in which organizations collect, share, manage and analyze data, through easy-to-use software, clicks not code, best-in-class service, training and a global support network of digital transformation experts.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, LLC said: “Nearly 50 years ago, Minitab changed the way data analysis was performed and ignited a data-driven approach to operational improvement. Once again, Minitab is leading the way in helping companies achieve business excellence through digital transformation. At our virtual event, we will introduce our newest solutions, which will help organizations become even more efficient and accelerate growth by making data-driven decisions better, faster, easier – anytime and anywhere.”

Registration is limited based on a first-come first-served basis. Learn More and Register

For North America and Europe, the event will take place on October 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. BST/4:30 p.m. CEST/14:30 UTC). For Asia Pacific, the event will take place on October 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. HKT.