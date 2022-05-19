Melbourne helicopter ride, fine dining and wine tasting experience in Siemens’ next Beyond 150 prize

Imagine being whisked away on a private flight to one of Australia’s most beautiful destinations. A bird’s eye view of Melbourne from the window of a helicopter and luxurious dining set against a backdrop of rolling green hills await this month’s winners of the Siemens Beyond 150 Competition. This immersive experience will explore how digitalisation technology supports the craftmanship of Australian winemaking, ensuring the perfect drop, every time.

Entries are now open for the May competition, offering an all-inclusive dynamic tour of Melbourne and the Yarra Valley. The premium travel package will explore the stunning Levantine Hill Estate Winery, delving into the complexities of optimal fermentation with Siemens’ cloud-based operating system.

This prize will also involve a visit to Melbourne Museum, showcasing Siemens’ globally recognised energy efficiency work. To top things off, winners will take part in a bespoke tour and lesson at URBNSURF’s ocean-like wave pool, where Siemens automation and advanced drive components help create an experience that replicates authentic ocean waves in a safe and controlled environment.

The package includes a helicopter ride to Levantine Hill, providing the opportunity to soak in panoramic views of Melbourne’s iconic landmarks and the winery’s award-winning architecture. The day will involve a wine tasting session and dining experience, followed by a personalised tour of the barrel hall to gain rare insight on how Siemens technology can streamline the winemaking process.

Levantine Hill Estate is a merger between two unique vineyards, nestled in the heart of the Yarra Valley. While one side has been producing grapes since the 1990s, the other consists of family blocks alongside a truffiére and homestead. The combined estate harnesses the hill’s rare soil profile and ultra low-yielding vines to produce unique varietals that speak to its distinctive natural terrain.

Productivity, consistency, and ROI are at the forefront of Siemens’ impact throughout food and beverage manufacturing. Their advanced safety and operational networks offer plant-wide monitoring to ultimately reduce downtime and ensure only the best quality output.

At Levantine Hill Estate – one of Australia’s most modern wineries – Siemens MindSphere, together with technology from solution partner Fermecraft, provides the vineyard with a premium quality control system, fitted with the latest real-time data capabilities. This automated solution monitors temperatures, generates batch snapshots, and feeds vital information through the MindSphere Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) platform.

The modular, digital framework gives winemakers full spectrum visibility on their production lifecycle, using MindSphere to correlate the vintage quality with external factors such as fluctuating weather events. The ability to use these comprehensive reports, and link environmental conditions to ferment profiles, assists Levantine Hill to ensure consistency from grape to glass.

The second monthly prize draw for the Beyond 150 Competition is open now, and professionals from all industries are invited to apply before the closure date on 31 May 2022. Register here.