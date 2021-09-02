Meeting the ever-changing needs of Australian Industry: the key to success

Industry Capability Network (ICN) has a strong belief in companies that have made a difference with their supply chain networks to meet the challenging and diverse needs of the Australian Industry in these difficult times. It is because of this that ICN is sponsoring this year’s Global Supply Chain Integration Award.

ICN is a business network helping Australian and New Zealand companies connect with projects large and small.

Since starting over 30 years ago, ICN has helped local SMEs win over $30 billion of work which may have otherwise gone to overseas suppliers.

The ICN database holds company information for over 80,000 SMEs, with more than 25,000 currently active, operating in all industry sectors and supporting major projects in areas including defence, resources and infrastructure.

As part of this year’s Endeavour Awards, ICN will be sponsoring the Global Supply Chain Integration award.

“The Endeavour Awards provides a wonderful opportunity for manufacturers and industry to really showcase their capabilities and their innovative activities in the local marketplace to a wider audience,” said ICN chair, Derek Lark.

The Global Supply Chain Integration award recognises one Australian-based company that demonstrates its ability to connect to global supply chains through strong and innovative business practices.

“Clearly, for our sponsored award, it’s all about where the companies have been able to make a difference and enter into a supply chain by being able to tailor their offerings,” Lark said.

It has certainly been a challenging year for all Australian and New Zealand businesses. COVID-19 has had enormous impacts on not only the health and safety of Australians but the businesses and supply chains that keep the country running.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 threat, ICN monitored the situation closely and prepared response actions for all its members, recognising the importance of having a strong supply chain to ensure that the community continues to receive key services and products.

We developed a portal on ICN Gateway to allow suppliers to register their interest to provide key goods and services, allowing ICN to identify potential gaps in supply chains and assist in filling them. As we emerge from these difficult times, ICN is working tirelessly to continue its support and efforts to the recovery of Australia’s economy while offering new, advanced products.

ICN Gateway was relaunched this year as part of a comprehensive system overhaul to better serve ICN members and Australian and New Zealand businesses.

“By investing in this system, ICN is investing in the future of Australian industry and looks forward to modernising how project owners promote their projects, enabling businesses to find out what projects are out there and submit their expressions of interest,” said ICN executive director, Warren Jansen.

“We’re thrilled about the change this will make to industry and look forward to doing our part in growing the Australian economy through these projects.”

In addition, this overhaul has paved the way for many new and exciting products and features for ICN users and Australian businesses.

All of our efforts have taken us a step closer to achieving a one-stop-shop platform for local businesses. The introduction of ICN Procurement as an extension of our core offering on ICN Gateway will create significant efficiency gains for a multisided marketplace that includes buyers, sellers and Government clients. ICN Perspective, an online capability mapping portal, will strengthen and help action the national agenda to invest in and increase local content in projects big and small.

Derek Lark believes increasing market demands are making manufacturers trend towards meeting market needs in sectors outside their comfort zones. “I think manufacturers are getting smarter in their agility to meet market needs,” Lark said. “Market needs are changing rapidly.”

“Many manufacturers can move from their traditional sectors into sectors where there’s more activity, such as in defence or health sector.”

And despite the impact of the coronavirus on international trade, local manufacturers are receiving a boost.

“I think the pandemic is exposing a lot of Australian manufacturers to market opportunities they might have otherwise not been, seeing as people start to search for local supplies for goods that may be difficult to attain currently,” Lark said.

Lark said entrants should study the criteria closely when applying. “It’s tough to judge an entrant when they haven’t given you sufficient information and data around the questions that are being asked. There’s just not enough information for you to decide on,” he said.

“I think everyone is keen to see who the overall winner is on the night, but all the awards are very valuable, and it’s great to see who is entered, who is shortlisted and what the winners in each category are. It’s always exciting to find that out, and we’re excited to be back on board.”

Each year, the Endeavour Awards celebrate the best that the manufacturing industry has to offer. Its winners have been some of the most innovative and forward-thinking manufacturers in the sector. Now in its 18th year, the 2021 Endeavour Awards will showcase a wide range of accolades up for grabs.