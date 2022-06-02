Manufacturing’s do-it-all digital platform

Announced in July 2021 in Adelaide, South Australia, the launch of the TilliT technology business forms part of a strategic expansion for SAGE Group to deliver Software as a Service (SaaS) and associated IoT hardware solutions for customers across the broader manufacturing industry, to enhance manufacturing processes.

TilliT is a no-code, simple to set up, digital factory platform, that provides an integrated way to plan, execute and analyse manufacturing processes – in one out-of-the-box cloud application. It is a comprehensive digital platform that delivers forward-looking insights, real-time visibility and operational control to a client’s factory.

TilliT CEO James Balzary explained that only 5-10 per cent of Australian manufacturers have an industrial automation backbone or PLC-sort of infrastructure.

“Industry 4.0 demands that manufacturers have real-time visibility of their people, process and tasks in their production environment,” he said. “But the majority of manufacturers still capture tasks on paper.”

“The vast majority of manufacturers are SME without any industrial backbone in pace. For those customers, we send them a range of IoT sensors which are battery powered and last three or four years. The sensors start to record really insightful information accurately – temperature, vibration, counting products down a manufacturing line or whether a machine is running or not – and push all that data to the cloud. The new-gen approach is of course cloud-enabled and IoT enabled data capture. Our approach challenges the traditional approach to manufacturing and we’re really kicking goals as everyone scrambles around to come to the party with their own do it yourself IoT platform.”

The newly expanded TilliT platform can operate standalone between the ERP and the machine control layer to digitalise the operation or co-exist with existing tools in place because of its flexibility and ease of deployment as a cloud solution such as Amazon Web Services.

The TilliT SaaS and IoT solution is a powerful, yet simple to implement, digital factory suite that provides an integrated way to plan, execute and analyse manufacturing processes by orchestrating people, machines, material and tasks. It affords visibility of asset and manufacturing line performance, directs the execution of events and coordinates activities necessary to manufacture any type of finished good. It also handles quality checks, production scheduling and digital workflow with a focus on real time visibility.

We are seeing AI and IoT technologies such as TilliT improve manufacturing efficiency and cost-reduction by enabling visibility of operations and therefore smart decision making in real time. The end goal is to ultimately protect manufacturing profitability and deliver the opportunity for all manufacturers – large or small – to thrive on a global stage.