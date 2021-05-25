How to make the right shaft connection with Fenner Taper-Lock

Securing a transmission component such as a belt pulley to a drive shaft seems like a routine task, but engineers and mechanics can easily overlook some of the selection and installation factors required to achieve a good connection.

Keyed tapered bushings are among the most common devices used to attach pulleys to shafts. Fenner, a worldwide leader in mechanical power transmission and motion control solutions, offers a comprehensive line of both keyed and keyless locking devices. The Fenner Taper-Lock® system has been a predominant method of fixing transmission components to machine shafts for over 60 years.

