Low flow and high-pressure lubrication

Manufacturers’ Monthly spoke with JSG lubrication product manager, Rainer Bels, about two grease guns that are helping manufacturers in a range of industrial environments.

Industry studies and data have shown that lubrication accounts for about one to three per cent of the overall cost of a manufacturer’s maintenance budget. However, the impact of poor lubrication on equipment in terms of premature failures can become very costly, amounting up to 40 per cent of their same allotted funds.

To help manufacturers avoid unnecessary downtime, JSG Industrial Systems (JSG), a John Sample Group business, uses its vast application engineering resource base, as well as OEM factory specifications, to determine the correct lubrication system needs for customer applications.

JSG provides access to a complete service for the supply of automatic lubrication systems covering system scoping, design, installation, and commissioning through a national installation network with comprehensive after-sales support.

Heavy-duty units

JSG has recently made the new Lincoln 1886 20V Li-Ion Powerluber grease gun available on the Australian market to compliment the 1882 20V and the 1262 grease guns.

The 1882 20V is a general-purpose grease gun, which has a high-tech LCD screen and can accurately measure the quantities outputted while the 1886 20V Li-Ion Powerluber grease gun is a basic unit, which doesn’t have a screen, but is more powerful with a higher flow and is better suited to harsh environments.

“These products and the 1262 grease gun are used in all industries from agriculture to automotive, construction, general maintenance in industrial applications from the food industry to the steel industry,” Rainer Bels, JSG Lubrication product manager, said.

The food industry is keen on measuring how much lubricant goes into a bearing because it doesn’t want it spoiling its products. Therefore, the 1882 is suited for this space because you can easily measure that using the screen.

While the heavy mining industry might be interested in the 1882, it won’t provide it with the high volume that it may want so it should consider the 1886 instead.

“You can see exactly how much lubricant you are putting into a bearing,” Bels explained. “You can have a grease gun running but not pumping any grease. The screen will tell you if you are pumping any grease, which is a big advantage.”

The mining industry has larger bearings, so it needs more lubricant to put into them, he noted, adding that it’s a time-saving decision – whereas the packaging and food industry has much smaller outputs.

The 1886 arrived in Australia nine months ago and is rugged because its motor is larger than that of the 1882 – although Bels said it’s important to note both can produce high pressures up in the 1690 bar range (maximum).

He said the company has a huge stockholding of the 1886 in Sydney and receives weekly shipments from the US and Europe, so there’s no concern regarding supply.

Another option for manufacturers, the 1262 grease gun’s three-point base keeps it upright and stable, and its light weight and comfortable grip reduces fatigue and makes lubricating easier.

Grease guns with an edge

Bels noted that Australia and New Zealand is the only region worldwide that uses a 450-gram grease gun cartridge. Other regions instead use the traditional 400- gram cartridge.

“We have an adapter kit which allows you to use the 450-gram Australian- sized cartridge,” he explained. “We sell them for the 1882 and the 1886. They’re more popular than the European-sized cartridges, which is important to note.”

JSG cooperating with distributors and businesses

“JSG is a wholly family-owned company and has been in the automotive and lubrication industry for over 100 years,” Bels explained. “We have branches in every state of Australia, as well as New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, and Indonesia.

“We work only through distributors, who are situated close to the businesses they are looking after. For example, there are distributors in the mining areas who look after the local mines, and they have a reputation with the local people to support them and offer our products in the area. This is something that’s been done for a very long time.

“We support them fully with technical help. We have a small engineering team. Our knowledge is as good as the manufacturer of our products because of our long history. I’ve been working with the European and the US arm of Lincoln for at least 25 years.”

Other services JSG offers include troubleshooting and design. Its team is extremely familiar with the equipment sold so it can easily and quickly solve any problems the customers might have with their purchases.