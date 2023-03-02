A local fix to servo drive repairs

Orthorest Bed Springs manufactures springs for the mattress industry at its production facility in Thomastown. According to Bill Dimarelos, operations manager of OrthoRest Bed Springs, the company uses unique machines nearly two decades old, whose components are hard to come by today. So, what happens when a servo drive powering an automated production line breaks down, and the existing model is obsolete and no longer supported in Australia? Having specialised knowledge of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) servo drives, DataFactory has invested heavily in testing equipment and has several databases on drives that date back as far as 1989. The company also has the ability to reverse-engineer drives and can simulate onsite conditions using a 100-hour test. They can advise if the drive can be repaired and offer a modern replacement unit with detailed change over instructions if it is not

DataFactory provides Australia-wide repairs for electronic variable speed drives, servo drives, alternating current (AC) drives, direct current (DC) drives, electronic inverters, complex electronic boards, and monitors. They are specialists in CNC machines and have expertise in retrofitting and re-engineering control systems. When disaster struck OrthoRest Bed Springs’ production line just before Christmas, Dimarelos turned to DataFactory through electrician John Pana. One of the German Socapel servo drives that powered an automated production line in the facility failed, stopping the line and leading to orders piling up. Pana – an independent electrician who has worked with Bed Springs for the last five years – was contacted to resolve the issue. “We’ve got an all-in-one troubleshooting guide for these drives,” Pana explained. “If it’s a communication error, we’ll come up with a certain number. In this instance, the card which is the digital segment in the drive – wasn’t powering up at all.”

The issue was eventually traced to a high-frequency transformer in the power supply section, which rendered the drive irreparable. “I contacted the manufacturing company that made these machines, but all the drives were obsolete,” he said. “You would have to replace all ten servo drives. If you can’t repair the drive or get a spare, you’ve got no choice but to spend thousands to replace them. And there’s the associated downtime that comes with sending someone out from overseas to install and pre-program everything.” Dimarelos called the incident “catastrophic”; even sourcing second-hand units from wherever they were available, like the United States, would take multiple weeks or months. Not to mention the costs involved in doing so. Enter DataFactory, an Australian electrical engineering company with the niche expertise to repair, re-program, or replace old models of electrical motors and drives no longer supported by their manufacturers.