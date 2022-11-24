CNC Design has recently expanded its long-term partnership as the Australian distributor of Swiss manufacturer Güdel to distribute products throughout five countries in Southeast Asia. Manufacturers’ Monthly speaks with CNC Design sales manager Michael Sutherland about the advantages of linear tracks for robots in an automated environment.

Founded in 1954 by Alfred Güdel, the Swiss company has grown from a single precision machine shop to a global business with operations in more than 20 countries.

The Güdel Group is a manufacturer of high-precision machine components, modules, and a provider of sophisticated automation solutions. Its spectrum of products ranges from linear guideways, racks, pinions and gearboxes right through to linear tracks and gantry robots.

Güdel also assembles its products into solutions with a high degree of control intelligence and complete plant installations, which can be found in the automotive, tire, metal, rail, intra- logistics, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, wood and aerospace industries.

Characterised by its quality and modularity, Güdel products have been a part of CNC Design’s portfolio for many years in Australia. Michael Sutherland, sales manager, said the company’s linear tracks & modules are in line with the trend of more automation in manufacturing.

“The track motions are commonly known and applied as being the linear track or 7th axis for industrial robots,” he began.

“They support all the major industrial robot manufacturers, including Fanuc, Kuka and ABB. If you want to buy a track, you can buy it with a mechanical interface where you can bolt the robot straight onto the carriage from any of those manufacturers.”

With a global presence, different Güdel offices have different strengths, some specialising in warehousing and logistics, automotive or rail solutions. Generally, the company is a supplier of mechanical systems. Importantly, Güdel is completely control agnostic.

“They don’t supply the control systems, so if you’ve got a Siemens system, they’ll provide the gearboxes to suit a Siemens motor. If you’ve got an ABB system, they’ll provide the gearboxes to suit that.”

In September last year, CNC Design’s distribution partnership with Güdel extended to Southeast Asia after 12 years in Australia and New Zealand. This now includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia & Vietnam. The Australian business has over 30 years experience in the machine tool and automation industries, with knowledgeable people and networks throughout Asia.

“The agreement was based on the work we’ve done with them in Australia – it’s about offering the best products solutions available with the highest level of customer service. We give Güdel the local presence in the region, so that if a customer has an inquiry, we can respond quickly to both technical & commercial inquiries and meet in person if required.”

TrackMotion Floor

Robot positioning systems are long tracks in warehouse, aerospace, and automotive facilities to let one robot perform multiple tasks. Robot linear tracks can extend the working area and reach of an industrial robot by moving it along its tracks – the ‘seventh axis’ for robots is designed to provide translational motion.

Güdel‘s TrackMotion Floor (TMF) can move robots with payloads weighing in excess of twelve tonnes and static payloads weighing up to 20 tonnes with excellent repeatability, stability and environmental resilience. The guides are precisely fitted into the closed, welded beam system, helping achieve a high degree of rigidity to absorb the dynamic loads of articulated robots in all directions. TMF has proven to work in product handling environments, and for welding applications.

“The seventh axis track gives the extended reach or extended range for the robot with welding applications, and secondary carriages allow accessories to be carried,” Sutherland said.

Güdel’s focus on quality translates to a resistance to challenging environmental conditions including dust, paint & weld splatter. They also have engineered special options for very cold environments used in warehousing, with optional anti-corrosion elements for the guideways and racks.

“You can get linear tracks up to 100 metres in length, so it’s fairly unlimited in terms of what you can do with the seventh axis,” he explained. “They come in a range of sizes from TMF-1 to TMF-6, which gives you the ability to handle small to the biggest capacity robots.”

“Linear tracks are not the core expertise of the robot manufacturers, but they are Güdel’s strength, so businesses have been able to focus on their robots and have the tracks supplied.”

TrackMotion Overhead

Linear tracks for the overhead installation of robots can enable the ideal configuration for different product processes. The TrackMotion Overhead (TMO) gets the robot off the floor, taking up less space and improving the safety of the working environment.

“The basic problem the TMO is solving is allowing the robot to work above or beside the machine or process it’s operating on, which saves that floor space where you would’ve had a track bolted to the floor. Depending on how you want your robot to work, you can put it in different orientations on the overhead tracks.”

These different orientations are split into three configurations – elevated, wall-mounted and ceiling mounted. The ceiling mount configuration is popular for machine- tending operations where the robot wants to be above the machine the workpiece and it can reach down into the machine, pick up a part, move it to the next operation and drop it back down.

“In general, the track motion again extends the work envelope beyond just the typical arc reach pattern of the robot,” Sutherland noted. “We extend that to a much wider area by putting it on the track and putting it on the overhead track allowed us to also have a lot more reach down into the work envelope compared to the floor mount. Robots are a large capital purpose, so people really want to make the most of them. By putting a robot on a track, you can greatly increase the working envelope of the robot.”

Synonymous with safety and productivity, Sutherland explained Güdel products can help remove operators from dangerous environments.

“In what our customers are doing, Güdel helps remove the risk of people being in areas where robots are handling large, heavy and awkward products,” he said.