LIFTING STANDARDS with Australian Certified Winches

Grant Barrett set up Australian Certified Winches four years ago to address an industry issue – to design and manufacture industrial winches that are truly fit-for-purpose.

“Far too often incorrect winches are designed into a system because they are either readily available, or they are promoted that they will ‘do the job’,” explains the Director and Founder, who has 25 years’ experience in the field. “However, in most cases the winch is not suited to the task and does not have the correct documentation and certification to operate under appropriate regulation.”

Which is why Australian Certified Winches works closely with their clients to gather all project information and match the appropriate winch solution to their requirement. This often involves custom design and manufacture.

“We’re an Australian-owned and operated OEM that caters to the marine, mining, utilities and construction industries,” says Grant. “We make our own designs in-house, and build them to correct industry standard.”

Cutting corners is not an option for the Australian manufacturer, and that comes down to the bearing components used on Australian Certified Winches products. This is where Grant looks to his local BSC branch in Yatala for expertise on bearings and rope sheaves.

To read the full article, please visit here.