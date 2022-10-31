Lifting with air hoists

Glenn Morgan, national hoist specialist at KITO PWB, spoke to Manufacturers’ Monthly about the range of ENDO products it offers to clients in industries such as construction, mining, and oil and gas. One such product is the air hoist, a tool that’s safer and easier to use than its electric counterpart in certain environments.

Going on more than 40 years of working relationship, KITO PWB is the exclusive distributor of ENDO quality products in Australasia. KITO offers two main product ranges from the quality Japanese brand – spring balances and air hosts.

The air hoists have lifting capabilities ranging from 120 kilograms to six tonnes and are popular in various industries, especially with mining and oil and gas companies.

Glenn Morgan, KITO PWB National Hoist Specialist, said ENDO has been making air hoists for more than 50 years and KITO PWB has associated itself with the Japanese company for a long time for a clear reason

“ENDO is a quality manufacturer and are known for a high level of reliability,” he said. “The Japanese company has strong business ethics – They don’t swap or change their dealers and they believe in being committed to their clients and vice versa.”

Air hoists are a pneumatic product, using compressed air as the power source from an air compressor. There are several advantages to foregoing electric and manual hoists in certain environments, including a boost in safety within hazardous work conditions.

“Where the operators are using it a lot all day every day, air hoists are a good option for that,” he said. “Air hoists tend to be used in applications where you don’t want to have an electric motor because of surrounding flammable material.”

They’re also suited for delicate loads where manoeuvrability is required, utilising variable speed expertly.

Compressed air goes into what’s called a ‘rotary phone motor’ in the device.

It spins the motor depending on what direction the airflow goes into the vein. The user can control this via levers to either lift or lower. The hoists have what is classified as an ‘infinite duty cycle,’ which means the user can run them repeatedly without causing them to overheat, and has infinitely variable speed.

Operators use very high duty cycles a lot every day, noted Morgan. This is where the air hoist is a good option – despite being more expensive.

“There are two different types of controls for the motor, and they depend upon how much air is used,” he said. “The difference between the air and electric hoists is that the harder the user pushes the button, the faster it will go. They can control the speed so when they’re lifting it into things, they can gain much better control compared to using a standard electric coil.”

“Once you have either what they call a ‘pull cord control’ – you pull down one cord and it raises, and you pull down the other cord, which lowers,” Morgan said. “You can also use a pendant control. You push a button, and it goes up, and you push a button that goes down.”

The air hoist is also valuable when space is at a premium. While a pneumatic hoist needs to be connected to an air compressor in order to work, the unit can be located anywhere that is out of the way – including outside the building where your air hoist is installed.

“The hoist has a compact but powerful body,” Morgan added. “There is also a range of customisable options and special accessories available for every model.”

Some of these extra features include a cleaner accessory, longer chains or cables, extended control tubes, pendant controls and different trolleys.

Morgan explained that the air hoist is appropriate when the product might be hot or dangerous to handle. It means the user can’t push the product because it might have wet paint on it, or it could be over an AED where it needs to be driven.

“The backend of the hoist is a cost- effective high quality Japanese product,” Morgan said.

“It has a basic range and can do up to six tonnes. What we offer is for the volume type market. We don’t do the higher capacity. People get 25 to 50-tonne air hoists, but we don’t do that.”

Because of the customisable nature of the product, different industries are utilizing the air hoist. Fitted with rotary vane motors with lightweight aluminium bodies, the hoists are not restricted to mining and oil and gas, but useful for chemical plants, paper mills, construction, engineering and shipping.